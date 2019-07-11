धोनी के रनआउट पर नो बॉल का बवाल क्यों है बेकार, पढ़ें

6 fielders outside the ring. If umpire had noticed it and given a no ball signal, I don't think Dhoni would have taken that Singal and we would have had a free hit. #Badumpiring... pic.twitter.com/PUOCEIrOvQ— Karthik Mohan (@imkarthi1727) July 10, 2019
At powerplay 3 I,e after 40ovs only 5 fielder's are allowed outside 30 yard circle,but it was 6 fielder's when dhoni faced his last ball,it was a no ball are umpires sleeping at the moment
— Akash_kulkarni (@iAkash_kulkarni) July 10, 2019
Dear @ICC how this ball is legal???As per rules in third powerplay only 5 players can be outside of 30 yard circle.Dhoni might have not taken second run if it was no ball.Such a poor umpiring. It's not fair to say but this cause India a world cup. #INDvNZ #BleedBlue