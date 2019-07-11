धोनी के रनआउट पर नो बॉल का बवाल क्यों है बेकार, पढ़ें

गुरुवार, 11 जुलाई 2019 (14:08 IST)
सेमीफाइनल में न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ एमएस धोनी ने 72 गेंदों पर एक चौके और एक छक्के की मदद से 50 रन बनाए। उनके आउट होने के बाद से ही मैच कीवी टीम की तरफ चला गया था। अब उनके आउट होने पर एक नया विवाद शूरू हो गया है। ट्विटर पर दिख रहे कुछ वीडियो बता रहे हैं कि धोनी जिस गेंद पर आउट हुए वह नो बॉल थी।
क्या हुआ था?
फर्ग्यूसन की तीसरी गेंद पर धोनी ने दो रन लेने की कोशिश की जिस पर मार्टिल गुप्टिल के डायरेक्ट हिट से वह आउट हो गए। धोनी टीम इंडिया का आठवां विकेट थे। लेकिन यह गेंद नो बॉल थी। नॉ बॉल इसलिए थी क्योंकि ग्राफिक के मुताबिक 5 की जगह 6 खिलाड़ी 30 यार्ड के घेरे से बाहर खड़े थे। इस पर अंपायर का ध्यान नहीं था। अंपायर की इस अनदेखी पर टीम इंडिया और धोनी के फैंस ने ट्विटर पर खूब हल्ला मचाया। देखें वीडियो और कमेंट्स 
  
फिर भी धोनी आउट ही रहते 
महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के आउट होने से पहले भारत को 10 गेंदो में 25 रनों की दरकार थी। क्रिकेट के नियमों के अनुसार नो बॉल पर सिर्फ रनआउट और स्टंपिग मान्य है। अगर अंपायर इस गेंद पर नो बॉल का इशारा करते और धोनी पहला रन लेते वक्त यह इशारा देख लेते तो भी उन्हें दूसरा रन भागना ही पड़ता क्योंकि दूसरे छोर के बल्लेबाज भुवनेश्वर कुमार थे। भारत को जितने रनों की दरकार थी उस स्थिती में फ्री हिट जैसा मौका भुवी के सामने नहीं रखा जा सकता था। ज्यादा से ज्यादा धोनी के आउट होने के बाद अगली गेंद फ्री हिट होती जो चहल या बुमराह खेलते।

