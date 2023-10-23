Select Your Language

वर्ल्ड कप के बीच एक एक दुखद खबर, पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान बिशन सिंह बेदी का हुआ निधन

, सोमवार, 23 अक्टूबर 2023 (16:26 IST)
  • 77 साल की उम्र में हुआ निधन 
  • 25 सितम्बर 1946 को अमृतसर में हुआ था जन्म
  •  67 टेस्ट खेले और 266 विकेट चटकाए
ODI World Cup 2023 में भारत की लगातार जीत और दबदबे के जश्न के बीच क्रिकेट प्रशंसकों के लिए एक दुखद खबर है। भारत के पूर्व कप्तान और दिग्गज स्पिनर बिशन सिंह बेदी का एक लम्बी बीमारी के बाद सोमवार को 77 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया है। उन्होंने 1967 से 1979 के बीच अपने 12 साल के करियर में कुल 67 टेस्ट खेले और 266 विकेट चटकाए। उन्होंने 10 एक दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैचों में सात विकेट भी लिए। 
बेदी ने इरापल्ली प्रसन्ना (Erapalli Prasanna), बीएस चंद्रशेखर (BS Chandrasekhar) और एस. वेंकटराघवन (S. Venkataraghavan) के साथ मिलकर भारत की स्पिनर चौकड़ी बनाई थी। इसे भारतीय क्रिकेट के इतिहास की सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्पिन चौकड़ी कहा जाता है।

 
1970 में पद्म श्री विजेता (Padma Shri winner Bishan Singh Bedi), बेदी ने 22 टेस्ट मैचों में भारत की कप्तानी भी की और 1975 में पूर्वी अफ्रीका के खिलाफ भारत का पहला एकदिवसीय मैच खेला, जहां उन्होंने 12 ओवर, आठ मेडन फेंके, छह रन दिए और एक विकेट लिया था।
 

