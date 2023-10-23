वर्ल्ड कप के बीच एक एक दुखद खबर, पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान बिशन सिंह बेदी का हुआ निधन

Extremely saddened by the passing of Bishan Singh Bedi ji. His immense contribution to cricket will forever be remembered. May god give strength to his family and loved ones! pic.twitter.com/zDpSd4aUp2— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 23, 2023
1978 :: Bishan Singh Bedi Teaching Spin Bowling to His Son Gavvy In Melbourne , Australia#RIP pic.twitter.com/CYhQcmdJyI— indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) October 23, 2023
The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India Test Captain and legendary spinner, Bishan Singh Bedi.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and fans in these tough times.— BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2023
May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/oYdJU0cBCV
India's legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi passed away.— Zohaib (Cricket King) (@Zohaib1981) October 23, 2023
Condolences to his family & friends. Only player who was a part of 1st overseas Test victories against & WI.
266 Test wickets, 14 "5 Wicket Haul"
Spell of 5 / 55 vs @ Brisbane 1977 pic.twitter.com/SG5c6X1Ob9