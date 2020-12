किसान आंदोलन में अब तक 10 किसानों की मौत, कांग्रेस ने जारी की लिस्ट

10 Protesting Farmers have lost their Lives Until Now !



1.Baljinder Singh

2. Dhanna Singh

3.Janak Raj

4. Gajjan Singh

5. Gurjant

6. Ajay

7.Gurmail Kaur

8.Kitab singh

9.lakhbir Singh

10.Gurubhash Singh



Does it not stir PM Modi’s heart?#FarmersProtestDelhi2020