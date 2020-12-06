Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

Live Updates : 8 दिसंबर को भारत बंद, नहीं मिलेंगी दूध-फल और सब्जियां, शादियों और इमरजेंसी सर्विसेज पर कोई रोक नहीं

webdunia
रविवार, 6 दिसंबर 2020 (18:50 IST)
नई दिल्ली। कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में 11 दिन से दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसानों को अब देश भर से समर्थन मिल रहा है। राजनीतिक दलों के साथ ही बॉलीवुड सितारों और खेल जगत के लोग भी अब साथ आ रहे हैं। आंदोलन से जुड़ी हर जानकारी... 


06:54 PM, 6th Dec
webdunia
सिंघु बॉर्डर पर जय किसान आंदोलन से योगेंद्र यादव ने कहा कि भारत बंद के दौरान 8 तारीख को सुबह से शाम तक भारत बंद रहेगा। चक्का जाम शाम 3 बजे तक रहेगा। दूध-फल-सब्ज़ी पर रोक रहेगी। शादियों और इमरजेंसी सर्विसेज पर किसी तरह की रोक नहीं होगी।

06:04 PM, 6th Dec
- सिंघू सीमा पर किसान नेता बलदेव सिंह ने कहा कि मैं सभी से 8 दिसंबर को 'भारत बंद' में भाग लेने की अपील करता हूं। गुजरात से 250 किसान दिल्ली आएंगे। इस किसान आंदोलन को मजबूत करने की आवश्यकता है। 
 
- 8 दिसंबर को किसानों द्वारा बुलाए गए भारत बंद को 11 दलों ने अपना समर्थन दिया है। 

05:41 PM, 6th Dec
- गाजीपुर के पास ट्रैफिक काफी ज्‍यादा होने के कारण जाम लग गया है। यहां पर किसान आंदोलन को लेकर प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं।

- भारतीय किसान यूनियन (लोकशक्ति) के किसान नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं ने नोएडा के सेक्टर- 95 स्थित दलित प्रेरणा स्थल पर अर्द्धनग्न होकर प्रदर्शन किया।

- सिंधु बॉर्डर पर आपात स्थिति से निपटने के लिए प्रशासन तैयारी कर रही है। फोर्स की पहली रणनीति यह है कि अगर किसानों की भीड़ दिल्ली की तरफ बढ़ती है तो सबसे आगे RAF की टीम होगी जो कि भीड़ के सामने बैठ जाएगी और कहेगी हमारे ऊपर से जाना हो तो जाइए।

04:39 PM, 6th Dec
webdunia
एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार ने भी केंद्र सरकार को चेतावनी भरे अंदाज में कहा है कि अगर सरकार ने किसानों की मांगों पर विचार नहीं किया तो ये आंदोलन सिर्फ दिल्ली तक सीमित नहीं रहेगा। पवार ने कहा कि सरकार को किसानों की मांगों पर परिपक्वता दिखानी चाहिए। खबरों के मुताबिक किसान प्रदर्शन पर 9 दिसंबर को एनसीपी चीफ राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद से मुलाकात करेंगे।


04:00 PM, 6th Dec
-नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसानों ने राष्ट्रीय राजधानी के प्रवेश मार्गों को बंद कर दिया है और ऐसे में दिल्ली यातायात पुलिस ने रविवार को लोगों को शहर में प्रवेश और निकास के वैकल्पिक मार्ग सुझाए।
-दिल्ली यातायात पुलिस ने पड़ोसी राज्य उत्तर प्रदेश और हरियाणा के लिए खुले वैकल्पिक मार्गों के बारे में यात्रियों को ट्विटर पर जानकारी दी।
-पुलिस ने दिल्ली आने वालों को नोएडा लिंक रोड की बजाय डीएनडी से आने की सलाह दी। गौतमबुद्ध द्वार के पास किसानों के आंदोलन के कारण नोएडा से दिल्ली आने के लिए नोएडा लिंक रोड पर चिल्ला बॉर्डर यातायात के लिए बंद है।
-ट्वीट में कहा गया, किसान आंदोलन के कारण गाजियाबाद से दिल्ली आने के लिए एनएच 24 पर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर यातायात के लिए बंद है। लोगों को दिल्ली आने के लिए एनएच 24 से बचने और अप्सरा/ भोप्रा / डीएनडी का उपयोग करने की सलाह दी जाती है।
-टीकरी और झड़ौदा बॉर्डर यातायात के लिए बंद हैं, लेकिन बडूसराय बॉर्डर कार और दोपहिया वाहनों जैसे हल्के वाहनों के लिए खुला है। सिंघू, औचंदी, लामपुर, पिआओ मनियार, मंगेश बॉर्डर बंद हैं। एनएच 44 दोनों ओर से बंद है।
-यातायात पुलिस ने लोगों को साफियाबाद, सबोली, एनएच 8, भोप्रा, अप्सरा बॉर्डर और पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेस वे से वैकल्किप मार्गों का इस्तेमाल करने की सलाह दी है। हरियाणा जाने वाले लोग धनसा, धौराला, कापसहेड़ा, रजोकरी एनएच 8,बिजवासन, बजघेरा,पालम विहार और धुंधाहेड़ा बॉर्डर वाला मार्ग ले सकते हैं।

03:57 PM, 6th Dec
-तेलंगाना राष्ट्र समिति (TRS) ने नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ विभिन्न किसान संगठनों की तरफ से आठ दिसंबर को ‘भारत बंद’ के आह्वान का समर्थन किया है।
-टीआरएस के अध्यक्ष और मुख्यमंत्री के. चंद्रशेखर राव ने कहा कि पार्टी के नेता और कार्यकर्ता इसमें सक्रियता से शामिल होकर बंद को सफल कराएंगे।
 

03:48 PM, 6th Dec
-नोएडा से दिल्ली कूच पर निकले किसान, कालिंदी कुंज में भारी पुलिस बल तैनात।
-वहीं भारतीय किसान यूनियन के बैनर तले दिल्ली जा रहे किसान फरीदाबाद के अजरौंदा चौक बसंत वाटिका में रात्रि विश्राम के बाद दिल्ली-फरीदाबाद बॉर्डर के लिए निकले थे, लेकिन फरीदाबाद पुलिस ने उनको बदरपुर फ्लाईओवर से कई किलोमीटर पहले ही रोक दिया।
-इसके बाद किसान नेताओ ने चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि वह प्रशासन की हर बात मानते हुए पैदल ही चल रहे थे, लेकिन प्रशासन ने उन्हें बेवजह ही रोक दिया लेकिन वह हर हालत में फरीदाबाद बॉर्डर पर जाकर रहेंगे।

02:47 PM, 6th Dec
-किसानों के आंदोलन के समर्थन में बॉक्सर विजेंदर सिंह ने बड़ा एलान करते हुए कहा कि अगर सरकार इन काले कानूनों को वापस नहीं करती है तो मैं अपना राजीव गांधी खेल रत्न पुरस्कार वापस कर दूंगा।

12:47 PM, 6th Dec
-कृषि राज्‍यमंत्री कैलाश चौधरी ने विपक्ष पर किसानों को भड़काने का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा ‍कि एमएसपी आगे जारी रहेगी, किसानों को किसी के झांसे में आने की जरूरत नहीं है। पीएम मोदी जो कहते हैं वो होता है। एमएसपी के बारे में लिख कर भी दे सकते हैं।
-चौधरी ने कहा कि स्वामीनाथन आयोग में भी यही सिफारिश की गई है। कॉन्ट्रैक्ट फार्मिंग में किसान का हित है। ये कानून किसानों के हित में हैं। सरकार ने कहा है कि संशोधन की आवश्यक्ता होगी तो विचार करेंगे।
-उन्‍होंने कहा कि विपक्ष किसानों को भड़काने का काम कर रहा है। कुछ राजनीतिक लोग आग में घी डालने का काम कर रहे हैं। इस बिल के माध्यम से किसानों को आजादी मिली है। उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे नहीं लगता कि खेतों में काम कर असली किसानों को इससे आपत्ति है।
-उन्होंने कहा कि भारत बंद से देश का आर्थिक नुकसान होगा और मुझे यकीन है कि किसान देश में अशांति फैलाने वाला कोई कदम उठाएंगे।

11:46 AM, 6th Dec
-कांग्रेस ने कहा है कि नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में आठ दिसंबर को किसान संगठनों की ओर से आहूत भारत बंद का पार्टी समर्थन करेगी और उसके कार्यकर्ता इसे सफल बनाने के लिए काम करेंगे।
-कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता पवन खेड़ा ने कहा कि किसानों के भारत बंद को सफल बनाने के लिए पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता देश भर में तहसील तहसील स्तर पर काम कर इस आयोजन को सफल बनाने के लिए किसानों के साथ खड़े रहेंगे।
-उन्होंने कहा की कांग्रेस किसानों के साथ खड़ी है और उनके साथ होने वाले किसी भी अन्याय के खिलाफ सभी प्रदेशों के मुख्यालयों, जिला मुख्यालयों तथा तहसील मुख्यालयों पर किसानों के साथ प्रदर्शन करेंगे और भारत बंद को सफल बनाने के लिए पुरजोर प्रयास करेंगे।

03:46 PM, 6th Dec
-राष्ट्रीय जनता दल, तृणमूल कांग्रेस और वाम दलों के अलावा कई केंद्रीय मजदूर संगठनों ने किसानों के 'भारत बंद' के आह्वान को समर्थन देने का निर्णय लिया है। तमिलनाडु में किए गए विरोध-प्रदर्शन का नेतृत्व द्रमुक नेता एम के स्टालिन ने किया।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
अपने जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

टीआईई ग्लोबल समिट को संबोधित करेंगे अरविंद केजरीवाल, शिखर सम्मेलन में शामिल होने वाले भारत के एकमात्र मुख्यमंत्री

प्रचलित

webdunia

लड़ते-लड़ते ये कैसी भाषा पर उतर आए कंगना और दिलजीत दोसांज!

webdunia

फुल गारंटी! क्या आप कल्याण सट्‍टे का नंबर जानना चाहेंगे...

webdunia

Fact Check: क्या किसान रैली में लगे खालिस्तान-पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे? जानिए सच

webdunia

श्री बजरंग बाण का पाठ

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos