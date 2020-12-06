Live Updates : 8 दिसंबर को भारत बंद, नहीं मिलेंगी दूध-फल और सब्जियां, शादियों और इमरजेंसी सर्विसेज पर कोई रोक नहीं

-नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसानों ने राष्ट्रीय राजधानी के प्रवेश मार्गों को बंद कर दिया है और ऐसे में दिल्ली यातायात पुलिस ने रविवार को लोगों को शहर में प्रवेश और निकास के वैकल्पिक मार्ग सुझाए।
Traffic congestion witnessed near Ghazipur industrial area due to farmers protest at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border. pic.twitter.com/Esaq7KDvHU— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 6, 2020
Noida: Members of Bhartiya Kisan Union Lok Shakti begin their march from Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal to Delhi in support of farmers' protest against Centre's farm laws.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 6, 2020
Security force deployed & barricading done at Kalindi Kunj border from where they're scheduled to enter Delhi pic.twitter.com/ZOxVqH3Ecb
If the government doesn't withdraw the black laws, I'll return my Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award - the highest sporting honour of the nation: Boxer Vijender Singh #FarmLaws https://t.co/8Q5fVEmncC pic.twitter.com/imTATDZCei— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020