Live Updates : सिंघू बॉर्डर पर लोगों और किसानों में झड़प, दोनों और से चले पत्थर

#WATCH: Scuffle breaks out at Singhu border where farmers are protesting against #FarmLaws.— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021
Group of people claiming to be locals have been protesting at the site demanding that the area be vacated. pic.twitter.com/XWBu9RlwLP
Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain & AAP MLA Raghav Chadha arrive at Singhu border where farmers are protesting against farm laws.— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021
"We're here to inspect arrangement of water & toilets done by us. Police stopped movement of water tankers so that they can't reach here" says S. Jain pic.twitter.com/uliCUFJURv
A huge crowd of people gathered at Ghazipur border where the farmers' protest against the three #FarmLaws is going on. RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary has arrived at the site to meet BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait and other farmers. pic.twitter.com/JY21hN232d— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 29, 2021
Delhi: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri Border where farmers are protesting against #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/6gRDMxU9OL— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021
Gazipur border closed. Traffic diverted from NH 24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham & Nizammudin Khatta. Traffic is very heavy in the area & Vikas marg: Delhi Traffic Police— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021
Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, Saboli, Piau Maniyari borders closed. Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school & Palla toll tax borders opened. Traffic diverted from NH44 near DSIDC Narela. Avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road & NH 44: Delhi Traffic Police— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021
Agitating farmers raise slogans 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', 'Inquilab Zindabad' at Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh); visuals from early morning.— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021
Uttar Pradesh Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) deployed left the protest site late last night. https://t.co/V9FzAA2dXJ pic.twitter.com/UABDcL08UD
Uttar Pradesh police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) deployed at Ghazipur border since yesterday evening, leaves the protest site in police and PAC vehicles. pic.twitter.com/SSYnnRczdZ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 28, 2021
Farmers at Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) continue sit-in protest against the Centre's #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/0W8Kz8i1OH— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021