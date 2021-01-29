Live Updates : सिंघू बॉर्डर पर लोगों और किसानों में झड़प, दोनों और से चले पत्थर

-हम किसी को भूख और प्यास से मरने नहीं दे सकते।

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain & AAP MLA Raghav Chadha arrive at Singhu border where farmers are protesting against farm laws.



"We're here to inspect arrangement of water & toilets done by us. Police stopped movement of water tankers so that they can't reach here" says S. Jain pic.twitter.com/uliCUFJURv