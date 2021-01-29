Select Your Language

Live Updates : सिंघू बॉर्डर पर लोगों और किसानों में झड़प, दोनों और से चले पत्थर

शुक्रवार, 29 जनवरी 2021 (13:43 IST)
नई दिल्ली। गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर देर रात तक चले हाई वाल्टेज ड्रामे के बाद फिर लौटी पुलिस, राकेश टिकैत के समर्थन में गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर बढ़ रही है किसानों की संख्या, किसान आंदोलन से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...


01:50 PM, 29th Jan
webdunia
-सिंघू बॉर्डर पर पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज।
-स्थिति को नियंत्रित करने के लिए आंसू गैस के गोले भी छोड़े।

01:47 PM, 29th Jan
-सिंघू बॉर्डर पर लोगों और किसानों में झड़प, दोनों और से चले पत्थर 
-लोगों ने किसानों के टैंट लोगों ने तोड़ा।

01:42 PM, 29th Jan
-सिंघू बॉर्डर पर बढ़ा तनाव, हरियाणा से और किसान आए।
-भारी संख्या में सुरक्षा बल तैनात।

01:20 PM, 29th Jan
webdunia
-दिल्ली सरकार में मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन किसानों के लिए पानी लेकर पहुंचे।
-पुलिस ने वॉटर टैंकर को आंदोलनस्थल पर जाने से रोका। 
-हमें कहा गया कि यह उच्च अधिकारियों का आदेश है, पर यह भाजपा का आदेश है।
-हम किसी को भूख और प्यास से मरने नहीं दे सकते। 

01:15 PM, 29th Jan
webdunia
-सिंघू बॉर्डर खाली कराने को लेकर लोगों ने किया प्रदर्शन।
-2 माह से चल रहे प्रदर्शन की वजह से लोगों का कारोबार प्रभावित।
-सिंघू बॉर्डर पर सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम।

01:13 PM, 29th Jan
-कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर निशाना साधा और आरोप लगाया कि ‘किसान-मजदूर पर वार’ से देशविरोधी ताकतों को फायदा होगा।
-उन्होंने ट्वीट कर आरोप लगाया, 'प्रधानमंत्री हमारे किसान-मजदूर पर वार करके भारत को कमज़ोर कर रहे हैं। फायदा सिर्फ देश-विरोधी ताकतों का होगा।'
-कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाद्रा ने भी प्रधानमंत्री पर निशाना साधा और कहा कि किसानों को ‘डराना-धमकाना’ महापाप है।
-उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, 'किसान का भरोसा देश की पूंजी है। इनके भरोसे को तोड़ना अपराध है। इनकी आवाज न सुनना पाप है। इनको डराना धमकाना महापाप है। किसान पर हमला, देश पर हमला है। प्रधानमंत्री जी, देश को कमजोर मत कीजिए।'

12:47 PM, 29th Jan
-राकेश टिकैत के आंसू एक बार फिर से उस समय छलक आयें, जब सिसौली गांव के किसान उनके लिए पानी लेकर पहुंचे।
-अपने पैतृक गांव से पानी, मट्ठा और साथियों को देखकर राकेश टिकैत भावुक हो गए है। गाजीपुर बार्डर अब किसान आंदोलन का केंद्र बन गया है।
-भारतीय किसान यूनियन के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता राकेश टिकैत के धरना जारी रखने की घोषणा के बाद अब राजनीतिक दलों का समर्थन भी खूब मिल रहा है।
-वही मुजफ्फरनगर में किसानों की एक विशाल महापंचायत राजकीय कालेज में चल रही है। जिसमें खाप चौधरी और नेताओं का जमावड़ा लगा हुआ है।
-बालियान खाप चौधरी ने पहले ही ऐलान कर दिया है कि आंदोलन अब दम नहीं तोड़ेगा, यदि सरकार बिना जांच के सख्ती करती है, टिकैत और समर्थकों की गिरफ्तारी होगी तो आंदोलन स्थल पर हमारी लाशें बिछ जाये, लेकिन कानून वापस होने तक डटे रहेंगे।

10:21 AM, 29th Jan
-गाजीपुर सीमा पर पहुंचे रालोद नेता जयंत चौधरी।
-प्रदर्शनस्थल पर जमा हुई भारी भीड़।
-जयंत चौधरी ने कहा कि प्रशासन पर दबाव पर स्पॉट खाली नहीं करेंगे किसान। पीएम को इस मामले में बात कर किसानों का विश्वास जीतना चाहिए।

09:56 AM, 29th Jan
-गाजीपुर बॉर्डर जाएंगे दिल्ली के डिप्टी सीएम मनीष सिसोदिया।
-राकेश टिकैत ने कहा- हम जगह खाली नहीं करेंगे, सरकार से जारी रखेंगे बात। उन्होंने लोगों से शांति बनाए रखने की भी अपील की। 
-आज पुलिस के सामने पेश नहीं होंगे राकेश टिकैत।

08:29 AM, 29th Jan
-टिकरी बॉर्डर पर भी डटे हुए हैं किसान, सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम।

08:24 AM, 29th Jan
-गाजीपुर बॉर्डर आज भी बंद, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ट्राफिक को NH 24, NH 9, रोड नंबर 56, 57 A, कोंडली, पेपर मार्केट टेल्को टी पाइंट, अक्षरधाम और निजामुद्दीन खट्टा की और डाइवर्ट किया।
-सिंघु, औचंडी, मंगेश, साबोली, मनीयारी बॉर्डर भी बंद, लंपूर, साफियाबाद, सिंघु स्कूल और पाला टोल टैक्स बॉर्डर खुली। NH44 पर DSIDC नरेला के पास से ट्राफिक डायवर्ट किया गया। 
-दिल्ली ट्राफिक पुलिस ने लोगों को आउटर रिंग रोड, जीटीके रोड और एनएच 44 पर ना जाने की सलाह दी। 

08:19 AM, 29th Jan
-गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर आज सुबह लगे जय जवान, जय किसान और इंकलाब जिंदाबाद के नारे।

07:29 AM, 29th Jan
-गाजीपुर बॉर्डर से रात 1 बजे लौटा पुलिस बल।
-बिना किसी कार्रवाई के लौटी पुलिस, किसान नेता प्रदर्शनस्थल पर डटे।


07:27 AM, 29th Jan
-राकेश टिकैत के समर्थन में पड़ोसी राज्यों से फिर दिल्ली पहुंचने लगे किसान, गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर बढ़ी किसानों की संख्‍या।
-मथुरा, गाजियाबाद, मुजफ्फरनगर, बिजनौर और सहारनपुर से लोग फिर आ रहे हैं गाजीपुर बॉर्डर

07:27 AM, 29th Jan
-आज सुबह 11 बजे मुजफ्फरनगर में किसानों की महापंचायत।
-BKU नेता नरेश टिकैट का बड़ा बयान, अब निर्णायक स्थिति तक पहुंचेगा आंदोलन।
-नरेश टिकैत ने कहा कि किसान और राकेश टिकैत तब तक गिरफ्तारी नहीं देंगे, जब तक जांच न हो जाएं कि 26 जनवरी बवाल का जिम्मेदार कौन है।
-उन्होंने कहा कि हम किसानों के लिए कुर्बान हो जायेंगे। अब गाजीपुर से धरना नहीं उठेगा, चाहें वहां से लाशें उठ जाएं।
-पहले कानून वापस हो फिर खत्म होगा धरना। यदि शासन-प्रशासन ने रात में कुछ गड़बड़ी करने की कोशिश की तो यूपी का किसान क्या करेगा इसकी जिम्मेदारी हमारी नहीं होगी।
-दिल्ली में 26 जनवरी को किसानों की ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान हुई हिंसा के सिलसिले में नोएडा पुलिस ने कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर एवं छह पत्रकारों समेत 8 लोगों के खिलाफ राजद्रोह एवं अन्य आरोपों में मामला दर्ज किया है।

07:26 AM, 29th Jan
-किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत को राष्‍ट्रीय लोकदल का साथ मिला है।
-अजित सिंह ने राकेश टिकैत से की बात, कहा- आप चिंता मत करिए, सब आपके साथ।

