Live Update : सर्वदलीय बैठक में पीएम मोदी ने कहा-किसानों से बातचीत को तैयार

शनिवार, 30 जनवरी 2021 (15:10 IST)
नई दिल्ली। किसान आंदोलन का आज 66वां दिन है। कृषि कानूनों का विरोध कर रहे किसान आज महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर सद्भावना दिवस मना रहे हैं और दिन भर का उपवास पर है। किसान आंदोलन से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...
 
 

02:30 PM, 30th Jan
-कांग्रेस नेता कपिल सिब्बल ने कहा कि बिना इजाजत के कोई लाल किले में नहीं पहुंच सकता। वे लोग सीधा लाल किला चले गए और वो लोग खुद कह रहे हैं कि हमें किसी ने नहीं रोका। आंदोलन को तोड़ने के लिए कई षड्यंत्र रचे जा रहे हैं।

02:20 PM, 30th Jan
-सर्वदलीय बैठक में कांग्रेस नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद, टीएमसी के सुदिप बंदोपाध्याय, शिवसेना के विनायक राउत और शिरोमणी अकाली दल के बलविंदर सिंह भुंडेर ने उठाया किसानों का मुद्दा। जदयू के आरसीपी सिंह ने किया कृषि कानून का समर्थन।
-पीएम मोदी ने फिर कहा कि हम किसानों से बातचीत के लिए तैयार। बातचीत से हल निकलना चाहिए।
-कृषि मंत्री का प्रस्ताव आज भी है।
-प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि मैं किसानों से सिर्फ एक फोन दूर। 
 


02:11 PM, 30th Jan
-अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा की त्रिपुरा इकाई ने गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर किसानों की ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान लाल किला में घटित हुई घटना को भाजपा की साजिश करार दिया।
-किसान सभा के प्रदेश प्रमुख एवं माकपा के नेता पवित्र कार ने शनिवार को दावा कि किसानों का आंदोलन शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से चल रहा था।
-उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि यह सिर्फ भजपा तथा उसके प्रमुख संगठन किसान श्रमिक मोर्चा द्वारा आंदोलन को समाप्त करने के लिए की गई साजिश है।
-कार ने कहा कि हम टिक्करी बॉर्डर से रोहतक तक गए थे। इस दौरान मीलों की सड़कें ट्रैक्टरों से भरी थीं और लोग गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड को लेकर काफी उत्साहित थे। उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों का उत्साह आश्चर्यजनक था, लेकिन अंत में साजिश के कारण सब कुछ ध्वस्त हो गया। -उन्होंने आरोप लगाया, 'इसके पीछे भाजपा से संबंधित किसान श्रमिक मोर्चा की योजना थी। यह आंदोलन को बदनाम करने के लिए एक जानबूझकर की गई कार्रवाई थी।'

02:04 PM, 30th Jan
-गृह मंत्रालय का बड़ा फैसला, दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर रविवार रात तक इंटरनेट बंद।

12:22 PM, 30th Jan
-किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत ने शनिवार सुबह ट्वीट कर कहा कि धरनास्थल के आसपास इंटरनेट बंद कर दिया गया है। टिकैत ने हुंकार भरते हुए कहा कि बावजूद इसके किसानों को रोका नहीं जा सकता है। 
-किसान नेता नरेश टिकैत ने किया दिल्ली कूच का ऐलान। कहा कि कल बागपत में पंचायत कर दिल्ली कूच का करेंगे किसान।

10:25 AM, 30th Jan
-दिल्ली-हरियाणा सीमा पर स्थित सिंघू बॉर्डर पर सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम।
-टिकरी बॉर्डर पर भी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कड़ी कर दी गई है।

07:34 AM, 30th Jan
-सदभावना दिवस मना रहे हैं किसान, दिनभर करेंगे भूख हड़ताल
-सुबह 9 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक रहेगी भूख हड़ताल।
-किसान संगठनों ने देश के लोगों से किसानों के साथ जुड़ने की अपील की।

07:34 AM, 30th Jan
-किसान नेताओं ने केंद्र में सत्तारूढ़ भाजपा पर भी निशाना साधा और आरोप लगाया कि कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ शांतिपूर्ण आंदोलन को बर्बाद करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।
-क्रांतिकारी किसान यूनियन के नेता दर्शन पाल ने कहा कि आंदोलन में शामिल होने के लिए पंजाब, हरियाणा, उत्तर प्रदेश, राजस्थान व अन्य राज्यों से बड़ी संख्या में किसान दिल्ली की ओर बढ़ रहे हैं।
-सभी प्रमुख प्रदर्शन स्थलों - गाजीपुर, सिंघू और टीकरी में आंदोलनकारियों की संख्या बढ़ रही है।

