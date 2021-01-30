Live Update : सर्वदलीय बैठक में पीएम मोदी ने कहा-किसानों से बातचीत को तैयार

बिना इजाजत के कोई लाल किले में नहीं पहुंच सकता। वे लोग सीधा लाल किला चले गए और वो लोग खुद कह रहे हैं कि हमें किसी ने नहीं रोका। आंदोलन को तोड़ने के लिए कई षड्यंत्र रचे जा रहे हैंः कांग्रेस नेता कपिल सिब्बल pic.twitter.com/IHzbyF5pJi— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 30, 2021
"I want to reiterate what Narendra Singh Tomar told farmers. He said - we've not reached to consensus but we're giving you (farmers) the offer & you may go & deliberate. He told farmers that he was just a phone call away," PM Modi told the all-party meeting, as per sources. (1/2) https://t.co/SQTZFT7ch0 pic.twitter.com/XYcbUXScvs— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2021
Delhi: Union Home Ministry has temporarily suspended internet services in Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri and their adjoining areas from 11 pm of Jan 29 to 11 pm of Jan 31, to 'maintain public safety and averting public emergency'.— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2021
Heavy security deployment continues at Singhu on Delhi-Haryana border where farmers' protest against three agriculture laws enters Day 66. pic.twitter.com/O6m2GRtzxq— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2021