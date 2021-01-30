Live Update : सर्वदलीय बैठक में पीएम मोदी ने कहा-किसानों से बातचीत को तैयार

"I want to reiterate what Narendra Singh Tomar told farmers. He said - we've not reached to consensus but we're giving you (farmers) the offer & you may go & deliberate. He told farmers that he was just a phone call away," PM Modi told the all-party meeting, as per sources. (1/2) https://t.co/SQTZFT7ch0 pic.twitter.com/XYcbUXScvs