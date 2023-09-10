राजघाट पर पीएम मोदी ने किया G20 नेताओं का स्वागत, महात्मा गांधी को श्रद्धांजलि (Live Updates)

#WATCH | G 20 in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other Heads of state and government and Heads of international organizations… pic.twitter.com/nmGjxJIr3s— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2023
VIDEO | Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, welcomed by PM Modi at Rajghat, Delhi.#G20India2023 #G20SummitDelhi pic.twitter.com/hUtOUa22jL— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 10, 2023
#WATCH दिल्ली: UK के प्रधानमंत्री ऋषि सुनक दर्शन करने के बाद अक्षरधाम मंदिर से रवाना हुए। pic.twitter.com/rkbog040Fr— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 10, 2023