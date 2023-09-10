Select Your Language

राजघाट पर पीएम मोदी ने किया G20 नेताओं का स्वागत, महात्मा गांधी को श्रद्धांजलि (Live Updates)

, रविवार, 10 सितम्बर 2023 (09:00 IST)
G20 summit updates : G20 शिखर सम्मेलन का आज दूसरा दिन है। इसमें अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन, फ्रांस समेत कई देशों के राष्‍ट्राध्यक्ष भाग ले रहे हैं। सम्मेलन से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...

09:42 AM, 10th Sep
सभी G20 नेताओं ने एक साथ दी महात्मा गांधी को श्रद्धांजलि।

08:57 AM, 10th Sep
इटली, फ्रांस, ब्रिटेन, बांग्लादेश, चीन, तुर्किए, रूस, फ्रांस, इंडोनेशिया के नेता राजघाट पहुंचे। सिंगापुर, मॉरिशस, जापान, कनाडा, ऑस्ट्रेलिया और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के नेता भी पहुंचे। राजघाट पहुंचे G20 नेताओं का पीएम मोदी ने खादी का 'अंगरखा' पहनाकर किया स्वागत।

08:05 AM, 10th Sep
G20 शिखर सम्मेलन में ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री ऋषि सुनक और उनकी पत्नी अक्षिता मूर्ति ने रविवार सुबह अक्षरधाम मंदिर पहुंचकर स्वामीनारायण के दर्शन किए। वे करीब 1 घंटे तक मंदिर में रहे।
 
ऋषि सुनक के कार्यक्रम को देखते हुए दिल्ली पुलिस ने मंदिर के अंदर और इसके आसपास सुरक्षा कड़ी कर दी गई थी। इलाके में पहले ही अवरोधक लगा दिए गए थे और ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री की यात्रा के लिए पर्याप्त संख्या में सुरक्षा कर्मी तैनात किए गए थे।

08:04 AM, 10th Sep
सुबह सवा 10 बजे भारत मंडपम् पहुंचे दुनिया भर से आए दिग्गज। सम्मेलन के दूसरे दिन सुबह 10.30 से शुरू होगा सत्र। वन फ्यूचर पर होगी चर्चा। इससे पहले सभी नेता राजघाट जाकर महात्मा गांधी को श्रद्धांजलि देंगे। फ्रांस के राष्‍ट्रपति के साथ लंच करेंगे पीएम मोदी। कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो से भी करेंगे मुलाकात। 

आदित्य-L1 ने तीसरी बार सफलतापूर्वक बदली की पृथ्वी की कक्षा, सूर्य के ओर करीब

