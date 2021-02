21 फरवरी को अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मातृभाषा दिवस : खास जानकारी

The term "mother tongue" should not be interpreted to mean that it is the language of one's mother. In some paternal societies, the wife moves in with the husband and thus may have a different first language, or dialect, than the local language of the husband. Yet their children usually only speak their local language. Only a few will learn to speak their mothers' languages like natives. Mother in this context probably originated from the definition of mother as source, or origin; as in mother-country or -land. (सूत्र).