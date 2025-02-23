Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






सोशल मीडिया पर छाई टीम इंडिया की जीत और विराट कोहली का शतक

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें Virat Shreyas

WD Sports Desk

, रविवार, 23 फ़रवरी 2025 (23:56 IST)
विराट कोहली के नाबाद शतक की मदद से चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफी के बहुचर्चित मुकाबले में चिर प्रतिद्वंद्वी पाकिस्तान पर छह विकेट से मिली जीत के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर टीम इंडिया और विराट की जमकर तारीफ की जा रही है।
क्रिकेटरों से लेकर राजनेताओं तक और विभिन्न क्षेत्रों की जानी मानी हस्तियों ने विराट की तारीफों के पुल बांधे हैं जिन्होंने वनडे क्रिकेट में 51वां शतक जड़कर टीम को जीत दिलाई।

X पर कुछ प्रमुख प्रतिक्रियायें इस प्रकार रही।
सचिन तेंदुलकर : सबसे ज्यादा जिस मैच का इंतजार था, उसका परफेक्ट परिणाम। सही मायने में नॉकआउट। विराट कोहली , श्रेयस अय्यर और शुभमन गिल की शानदार पारियां और हमारे गेंदबाजों खासकर कुलदीप यादव और हार्दिक पंड्या का अद्भुत प्रदर्शन।
सौरव गांगुली : भारत की अपेक्षित जीत। कहीं बेहतर टीम और बल्ले तथा गेंद को लेकर कहीं बेहतर जज्बा। कोहली, गिल, श्रेयस और गेंदबाजों का शानदार प्रदर्शन।

खेलमंत्री मनसुख मांडविया : भारतीय टीम को पाकिस्तान पर चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफी में मिली जीत के लिये बधाई। क्या शानदार हरफनमौला प्रदर्शन । विराट कोहली का जिक्र खास तौर पर जिन्होंने शानदार पारी खेली और 14000 वनडे रन सबसे तेजी से पूरे करने वाले बल्लेबाज बने।
युवराज सिंह : जब समय होता है तब यह जरूर चलते हैं। किंग कोहली अपने सर्वश्रेष्ठ फॉर्म में। शानदार शतक। श्रेयस अय्यर और शुभमन गिल की भी शानदार पारियां और गेंदबाजों का बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन। एकतरफा ही रहा यह मैच।

राहुल गांधी : भारतीय टीम की ऐतिहासिक जीत। टीमवर्क का शानदार प्रदर्शन और कोहली का शतक रहा सबसे आगे। हर उस दिल के लिये यादगार जीत जो भारतीय क्रिकेट के लिये धड़कता है।

स्मृति ईरानी : अभूतपूर्व विजय, अजेय भारत। चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफी में पाकिस्तान पर भारत की जीत टीम इंडिया के जज्बे, मेहनत और जुनून का प्रतिबिंब है। इस शानदार सफलता के लिये टीम भारत और देशवासियों को बधाई।

उद्योगपति आनंद महिंद्रा : आपको पता है कि आप खास हैं जब आपका मैच जिताने वाला स्ट्रोक आपका शतक भी पूरा करता है। (विराट की तस्वीर के साथ)
माइकल वॉन : भारत के पास इस समय कम से कम दस खिलाड़ी ऐसे हैं जो टीम में नहीं है और दुनिया की किसी भी टीम में जगह पा सकते हैं। वे सीमित ओवरों के क्रिकेट में इतने मजबूत हैं। (भाषा)

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी सेमीफाइनल में नहीं पहुंच पाई मेजबान, यह बोले कप्तान रिजवान

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो