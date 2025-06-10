Hanuman Chalisa

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






राजा रघुवंशी मर्डर केस के आरोपी की इंदौर एयरपोर्ट पर पिटाई, यात्री ने जड़ा थप्पड़, बोला- आरोपियों को फांसी दो

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें Raja Raghuvanshi

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

इंदौर , मंगलवार, 10 जून 2025 (22:30 IST)
इंदौर के ट्रांसपोर्ट कारोबारी राजा रघुवंशी की हत्या के आरोपियों को मंगलवार शाम को मेघालय पुलिस इंदौर से शिलॉन्ग ले जाने के लिए इंदौर एयरपोर्ट पहुंची। आरोपियों को जब एयरपोर्ट के अंदर ले जाया जा रहा था उसी समय एक यात्री ने एक आरोपी पर हमला कर दिया। यात्री ने एक आरोपी को थप्पड़ जड़ दिया। 
ALSO READ: राजा रघुवंशी की बहन सोशल मीडिया पर क्यों हो रही है ट्रोल, जानिए कौन है सृष्टि रघुवंशी और क्या है पूरा माजरा
इसका वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। शिलॉन्ग पुलिस की थ्योरी के मुताबिक राजा की पत्नी सोनम ही मास्टरमाइंड है और उसने अपने बॉयफ्रेंड राज कुशवाहा के साथ मिलकर राजा रघुवंशी की निर्मम हत्या करवाई है।
इसके लिए सोनम और राज ने कॉन्ट्रैक्ट किलर्स हायर किए थे। मामले में पुलिस ने अब तक सोनम को मिलाकर कुल 5 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है।

व्यक्ति ने कहा- आरोपियों को फांसी दो 
राजा की हत्याकांड में शामिल आरोपी को थप्पड़ मारने वाले व्यक्ति ने कहा कि उसे गुस्सा है इसलिए मारा है। व्यक्ति ने कहा कि इंदौर का बच्चा शांत हुआ है और प्लानिंग से मारा है। थप्पड़ मारने वाले व्यक्ति ने आरोपियों की फांसी की मांग की है। उसने कहा कि केवल फांसी और कुछ नहीं देना चाहिए। 

Edited by: Sudhir Sharma 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

कौन है बाबा सिद्दीकी हत्याकांड का मास्टरमाइंड जीशान अख्तर, जिसे कनाडा पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म संग्रह
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो