Nobel Prize 2025 : अमेरिका के इन 3 वैज्ञानिकों को मिला Physics में नोबेल प्राइज, जानिए क्या है योगदान

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, मंगलवार, 7 अक्टूबर 2025 (17:14 IST)
मेडिसिन के बाद अब फिजिक्स के नोबेल प्राइज की घोषणा हो गई है। रॉयल स्वीडिश एकेडमी ऑफ साइंसेज ने जॉन क्लार्क, मिशेल एच. डेवोरेट और जॉन एम. मार्टिनिस को इलेक्ट्रिकल सर्किट में मैक्रोस्कोपिक क्वांटम मैकेनिकल टनलिंग और एनर्जी क्वानटाइजेशन की खोज के लिए 2025 का फिजिक्स का नोबेल दिया है।
इससे पूर्व फिजियोलॉजी या मेडिसिन में 2025 का नोबेल पुरस्कार मैरी ई. ब्रुनको को दिया गया। फ्रेड रामस्डेल और शिमोन साकागुची को पेरीफेरल इम्यून टॉलरेंस से संबंधित उनकी रिसर्च के लिए प्रदान किया गया है।
मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक जब पुरस्कारों का ऐलान किया गया तो इस दौरान क्वांटम मैकेनिज्म के प्रभावों को समझाया गया, उन्होंने एक ऐसी प्रणाली में क्वांटम मैकेनिकल टनलिंग और क्वांटाइज्ड एनर्जी लेवल, दोनों का प्रदर्शन किया जो हाथ में पकड़ने लायक थी।  ये खोज क्वांटम क्रिप्टोग्राफी, क्वांटम कंप्यूटर और क्वांटम सेंसर सहित क्वांटम तकनीक को और समझने में काफी ज्यादा सहायता करेगी। Edited by : Sudhir Sharma 

