मोदी के रंग में रंगा जापान, जानिए क्यों खास है भारतीय प्रधानमंत्री का यह दौरा

टोक्यो एयरपोर्ट पर पीएम मोदी का जोरदार स्वागत, होटल में भारतीय समुदाय से मिले

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

टोक्यो , शुक्रवार, 29 अगस्त 2025 (08:23 IST)
PM Modi in Japan : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज सुबह 2 दिवसीय दौरे पर जापान पहुंचे। राजधानी टोक्यो में उनका जोरदार स्वागत किया गया। एयरपोर्ट पर मोदी मोदी के नारे की गूंज सुनाई दी। टोक्यो के एक होटल में उन्होंने भारतीय समुदाय के लोगों से भी मुलाकात की। यहां का माहौल पूरी तरह मोदी के रंग में रंगा नजर आया।
 
पीएम मोदी भारत जापान शिखर सम्मेलन में हिस्सा लेंगे। वे जापान के पीएम इशिबा के साथ द्विपक्षीय वार्ता करेंगे। भारत और जापान के बीच बड़े समझौते की संभावना है। यहां से वे चीन यात्रा पर रवाना होंगे।
 
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, टोक्यो पहुंच गया हूं। भारत और जापान अपने विकासात्मक सहयोग को और मज़बूत कर रहे हैं। मैं इस यात्रा के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री इशिबा और अन्य लोगों के साथ बातचीत करने के लिए उत्सुक हूं, जिससे मौजूदा साझेदारियों को और मज़बूत करने और सहयोग के नए रास्ते तलाशने का अवसर मिलेगा।
पीएम मोदी के लिए क्यों खास है जापान : टैरिफ पर अमेरिका से बिगड़ते संबंधों को बीच पीएम मोदी का यह दौरा बेहद खास माना जा रहा है। भारत और जापान हरित उर्जा, डिजिटल टेक्नोलॉजी, रक्षा सहयोग समेत कई अहम मामले में साझेदार है। यहां तक कि भारत की पहली बुलेट ट्रेन के सपने में जापान भारत के साथ खड़ा है।
 
इससे पहले 2007 में गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में मोदी ने जापान का दौरा किया था। तब उन्होंने टोक्यो और क्योटो में रोडशो किए थे। 2014 में प्रधानमंत्री बनने के बाद भी नरेंद्र मोदी जापान यात्रा पर गए थे। इसके मोदी आबे दोस्ती भारत जापान संबंधों का चेहरा बनी। 2016 में वाराणसी और क्योटो को सिस्टर सिटी घोषित किया गया।
 
2017 में जापानी पीएम शिंजो आबे भारत आए। यहां उन्होंने अहमदाबाद मुबंई बुलेट ट्रेन प्रोजेक्ट का शिलान्यास किया। 2022 में आबे की हत्या के बाद पीएम मोदी उनके अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल हुए थे। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने कहा था कि आबे मेरे प्रिय मित्र थे। 2023 में उन्होंने हिरोशिमा में जी7 समिट में हिस्सा लिया था।  
