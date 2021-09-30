Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

अश्विन ने बताया मॉर्गन से हुए विवाद का पूरा मामला, साउदी पर भी बोला हमला

webdunia
गुरुवार, 30 सितम्बर 2021 (14:41 IST)
मंगलवार को कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स बनाम दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के मुकाबले में एक विवाद हुआ था जिस पर सबकी नजरें गई थी। इस विवाद में 3 लोग शामिल थे। कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के कप्तान इयॉन मॉर्गन, गेंदबाज टिम साउदी और दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के रविचंद्रन अश्विन। आज अश्विन ने सिलसिलेवार ट्वीट्स में यह बताया  कि उनके साथ क्या हुआ।
आर अश्विन ने कहा कि जैसे ही फील्डर ने थ्रो किया वैसे ही मैं रन लेने के लिए भाग खड़ा हुआ। मुझे नहीं पता गेंद पंत को लगी या नहीं। इसमें मैंने क्या गलत किया, और अगर गेंद पंत को लगते हुए देख भी लेता तो क्रिकेट के नियम के मुताबिक मैं दौड़ सकता था और मैं वही करता।
क्या इसमें मुझे शर्मिंदगी होनी चाहिए जैसा इयॉन मॉर्गन ने कहा। मैं उन दोनों से नहीं लड़ा (साउदी और मॉर्गन) बल्कि सही चीज के लिए खड़ा हुआ जो बचपन से मेरे माता पिता ने मुझको बताया है। मॉर्गन और साउदी जिस पक्ष पर खड़े रहना चाहते हैं रहे लेकिन दूसरे के लिए अपशब्द उपयोग करने का उनको कोई हक नहीं है।

समस्या उस समय शुरू हुई जब कोलकाता के क्षेत्ररक्षक राहुल त्रिपाठी ने थ्रो फेंकी और गेंद दिल्ली के कप्तान ऋषभ पंत से टकराकर दूर चली गई। अश्विन ने इसके बाद अतिरिक्त रन चुराने का प्रयास किया।

इस वाक्ये के बाद रविचंद्रन अश्विन से कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के कप्तान इयॉन मॉर्गन की दिल्ली की पारी के आखिरी ओवर में बहस हुई। जब कोलकाता के लिए डेब्यू करने वाले टिम साउदी ने अंतिम ओवर की पहली गेंद पर रविचंद्रन अश्विन का विकेट ले लिया था।

रविचंद्रन अश्विन 8 गेंद में 1 चौके की मदद से 9 रन बनाकर पवैलियन जा ही रहे थे कि कोलकाता के कप्तान इयॉन मॉर्गन और कोलकाता के कुछ खिलाड़ियों से उनकी बहस हो गई थी। अश्विन आगे बढ़े लेकिन दिनेश कार्तिक ने उनको बीच में ही रोक दिया।
मैदान पर उलझने के बाद रविचंद्रन अश्विन अपमान का घूंट पीकर पवैलियन लौट गए। लेकिन ठान लिया कि इस बात को इस ही मैच में खत्म करके रहेंगे।

रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने कमाल तब दिखाया जब इयॉन मॉर्गन बल्लेबाजी करने के लिए आए। अश्विन ने कोलकाता के कप्तान को 0 के स्कोर पर स्लिप्स में तैनात ललित यादव के हाथो कैच आउट करवा दिया।

इस विकेट का जश्न अश्विन ने खासे उत्साह के साथ मनाया। आमतौर पर अश्विन काफी ठंडे दिमाग के क्रिकेटर माने जाते हैं लेकिन इस मौके पर वह अपने जोश को काबू में नहीं रख सके।

