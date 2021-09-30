अश्विन ने बताया मॉर्गन से हुए विवाद का पूरा मामला, साउदी पर भी बोला हमला

1. I turned to run the moment I saw the fielder throw and dint know the ball had hit Rishabh. 2. Will I run if I see it!? Of course I will and I am allowed to. 3. Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was? Of course NOT.

4. Did I fight?

No, I stood up for myself and that’s what my teachers and parents taught me to do and pls teach your children to stand up for themselves.

In Morgan or Southee’s world of cricket they can choose and stick to what they believe is right or wrong but do not have the