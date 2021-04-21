Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

IPL के एक ही सीजन में सिल्वर, गोल्डल और डायमंड डक पर आउट होने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी बने निकोलस पूरन

बुधवार, 21 अप्रैल 2021 (16:55 IST)
निकोलस पूरन के लिए यह आईपीएल का सीजन किसी बुरे सपने से कम नहीं जा रहा है। वह क्रीज पर कब आते हैं और कब चले जाते हैं पता ही नहीं पड़ पाता। अमूमन पूरन बहुत विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज हैं और आईपीएल 2020 में भी उनका प्रदर्शन औसत रहा था लेकिन इस बार तो कहानी कुछ और ही चल रही है।
 
निकोलस पूरन एक ही सीजन में सिल्वर, गोल्डल और डायमंड डक पर आउट होने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी बन चुके हैं। जब खिलाड़ी 2 गेंदो में 0 रन बनाकर आउट होता है तो उसे सिल्वर डक कहते हैं। जब खिलाड़ी पहली ही गेंद पर 0 रन बनाकर आउट होता है तो उसे गोल्डन डक कहते हैं और जब खिलाड़ी बिना कोई गेंद खेले ही 0 पर आउट होता है तो उसे डायमंड डक कहते हैं।
 
पंजाब किंग्स के निकोलस पूरन कुल 3 बार इस सीजन में ऐसे डक पर आउट हुए हैं। पहले राजस्थान के मैच में वह पहली ही गेंद यानि गोल्डन डक पर आउट हो गए थे। इसके बाद चेन्नई के खिलाफ वह दूसरी गेंद यानि कि सिल्वर डक पर आउट हो गए थे। आज सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के खिलाफ वह बिना गेंद खेले ही रन आउट हो कर पवैलियन रवाना हो गए जिसको डायमंड डक कहते हैं। 
 
निकोलस पूरन सिर्फ दिल्ली के खिलाफ खाता खोल पाए थे और 9 रन बनाकर आउट हो गए थे। कुल 4 मैचों में वह 9 रन बना पाए हैं। उनके 0 पर आउट होने के  वाक्ये की ट्विटर पर भी खूब खिल्ली उड़ी

आईपीएल 2020 में निकोलस पूरन ने 14 मैचों में 35 की औसत के साथ 353 रन बनाए थे जिसमें 2 अर्धशतक शामिल थे। लेकिन इस बार न जाने उनके बल्ले को किसकी नजर लग गई है। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)

