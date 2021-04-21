IPL के एक ही सीजन में सिल्वर, गोल्डल और डायमंड डक पर आउट होने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी बने निकोलस पूरन

Nicholas Pooran experiencing the Glenn Maxwell phenomenon— slut for jofra archer (@neeshamixer) April 21, 2021
Nicholas Pooran's scores - 0090
International country code 0090 - Turkey
— Ekambaram Raveendran (@ekambaram_10) April 21, 2021
Nicholas Pooran Comes To Bat & Then After Playing 1 Ball !! ( 0,0,9,0 Runs Till Now ) #BestHomeCommentator @Housing pic.twitter.com/LHO12nBToM
— Gaurang Mestry (@Gaurang321) April 21, 2021
Nicholas Pooran has a surname that translates to chutiya in Malayalam. Like, genital accuracy included.
People, make this trending.— Rahul Rajeev (@rahul__rajeev) April 21, 2021
After successfully making the "Streak" of Zeroes in IPL, Snapchat has approached Nicholas Pooran to sign him as it's Brand Ambassador..!!#PBKSvSRH#PBKSvsSRH
— Ujjwal Thakur (@ashutosh5897_v) April 21, 2021
Nicholas Pooran In 4 Matches (0,0,9,0) #BestHomeCommentator @Housing pic.twitter.com/JZcSmGpSCb
— Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) April 21, 2021आईपीएल 2020 में निकोलस पूरन ने 14 मैचों में 35 की औसत के साथ 353 रन बनाए थे जिसमें 2 अर्धशतक शामिल थे। लेकिन इस बार न जाने उनके बल्ले को किसकी नजर लग गई है। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)