साक्षी की ड्रेस में फैंस को दिखा बेबी बंप, शायद फिर पापा बनने वाले हैं धोनी

webdunia
शनिवार, 16 अक्टूबर 2021 (17:35 IST)
कोलकाता को 27 रनों से खिताबी मात देने के बाद महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की पत्नी साक्षी और बेटी जीवा मैदान पर आए और उन्हें गले लगाया। यह तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर खासी वायरल हुई। कई फैंस धोनी और उनके परिवार के बीच प्यार देखकर काफी खुश हुए।

हालांकि महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की पत्नी साक्षी धोनी की कुछ और तस्वीरें वायरल हुई जिस से यह अंदाजा लगा कि शायद साक्षी एक बार फिर गर्भवती हैं और जल्द ही महेंद्र सिंह धोनी दूसरी बार पिता बनने वाले हैं। ट्विटर पर कुछ इस तरह के कमेंट्स देखे गए।


हालांकि कुछ रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक सुरेश रैना की पत्नी प्रियंका रैना ने इस बात की पुष्टि की है कि साक्षी धोनी अगले साल 2022 में मां बनने वाली है। यही कारण है कि फैंस साक्षी और धोनी को बधाई भी दे रहे हैं।

गौरतलब है कि आईपीएल 2021 के हर मैच में साक्षी और जीवा स्टेडियम में देखी गई थी। फाइनल के बाद दोनों ही मैदान पर आयी और धोनी को गले लगाया इसके अलावा फाइनल मैच के बाद दूसरे क्रिकेटरों के परिवार वाले भी मैदान पर दिखे।

जीवा का जन्म हुआ था 2015 में

6 फरवरी 2015 को साक्षी धोनी ने गुड़गांव के एक अस्पताल में बेटी को जन्म दिया था। इसके बाद उन्होंने ट्विटर के माध्यम से ही अपनी बेटी का नाम 'जीवा' रखने की जानकारी दी थी। उस समय महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ऑस्ट्रेलिया में चल रहे वनडे विश्वकप में टीम की कमान संभाल रहे थे। विश्वकप खत्म होने के बाद वह अपनी बेटी से मिल पाए थे।

