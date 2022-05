गुजरात को चैंपियन बनाने के बाद हार्दिक ने हर सवाल का दिया बेबाकी से जवाब (Video)

Emotions, insights & a recap of the maiden IPL triumph in their maiden IPL season!



On the mic with the @gujarat_titans' title-winning Captain @hardikpandya7 & Head Coach Ashish Nehra. - By @RajalArora



Full interview #TATAIPL | #GTvRR https://t.co/mzJxEOwIAT pic.twitter.com/KnYtoojKTt