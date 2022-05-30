Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

खिताबी जीत के बाद हार्दिक से गले लग गई नताशा, हुई भावुक (Video)

webdunia
सोमवार, 30 मई 2022 (14:54 IST)
IPL 2022 की खिताबी जीत के बाद उनकी पत्नी नताशा उनसे गले लग गई और उनके आंखो से आंसू आने लग गए। यह बताता है कि हार्दिक पांड्या और नताशा के लिए पिछला समय कितना बुरा बीता है।

पूरे टूर्नामेंट में नताशा हार्दिक की टीम गुजरात टाइटंस का वैसे ही समर्थन कर रही थी जैसे रोहित शर्मा के लिए उनकी पत्नी रीतिका और महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के लिए साक्षी करती आई हैं। इसके साथ ही अनुष्का शर्मा भी विराट कोहली का समर्थन कुछ मैचों में करती हुई दिखी हैँ।

हार्दिक को उनकी पत्नी नताशा ने गले लगाया मानों विश्वास दिला रही हो कि बुरे दौर में उनके पीछे खड़ा रहने वाला परिवार अच्छे दिनों में भी उसी तरह उनके साथ है।यही कारण रहा कि जीत के बाद इस लम्हे की फोटो ट्विटर पर खासी वायरल हुई।
पत्नी नताशा, बेटा अगस्त्य, भाई कृणाल और वैभव , भाभी पंखुड़ी उनकी ढाल की तरह रहे हैं।

अपने हरफनमौला प्रदर्शन से फाइनल में टीम को जीत दिलाने वाले हार्दिक ने कहा ,‘‘ मैं प्यार पर ही जीता हूं जो मुझे अपने परिवार से भरपूर मिलता है ।’’

हार्दिक ने कहा ,‘‘ नताशा काफी भावुक है और मुझे अच्छा करते देख बहुत खुश हो जाती है।उसने मेरे कैरियर में काफी उतार चढाव देखें हैं और उसे पता है कि मैने कितनी मेहनत की है।’’

उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ मेरा परिवार मेरी ताकत रहा है। मेरा भाई कृणाल, भाभी पंखुड़ी, दूसरा भाई वैभव। इन सभी नहीं कठिन दौर में भी मुझे मानसिक सकून दिया। मैने फोन किया तो भाई और भाभी दोनों रो पड़े। ये खुशी के आंसू थे। मुझे पता है कि जब तक ऐसे लोग मेरे पीछे हैं, मैं अच्छा खेल सकता हूं।’’

