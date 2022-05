Women T20 Challange: वेलोसिटी ने सुपरनोवास को सात विकेट से हराया

Cracking half-century

Overcoming pressure

Special celebration



On the mic with @TheShafaliVerma & @SnehRana15 after Velocity’s win over Supernovas. - By @Moulinparikh



Full interview #My11CircleWT20C #SNOvVEL https://t.co/srM3N1g71m pic.twitter.com/Gq5VV3RP0U