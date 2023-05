कोलकाता ने पंजाब को 5 विकेटों से हराकर जिंदा रखी प्लेऑफ की उम्मीद

WHAT. A. FINISH!



It went right down to the final ball of the match! @rinkusingh235 & @KKRiders held their nerve & how to seal a win over the spirited @PunjabKingsIPL!



Scorecard https://t.co/OaRtNpANNb #TATAIPL | #KKRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/9NZLfEzF0l