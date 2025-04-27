धर्म संग्रह | आरती चालीसा संग्रह | आरती संग्रह | आरती भजन | चालीसा संग्रह | आरती चालीसा मंत्र | श्री हनुमान चालीसा
चुना इतना ठीक है या और लगाऊं? एक बार फिर ऋषभ पंत फ्लॉप, उड़ा मजाक [Memes]

कृति शर्मा
, रविवार, 27 अप्रैल 2025 (19:05 IST)
LSG vs MI Rishabh Pant : IPL के इतिहास के सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी एक बार फिर फ्लॉप हो गए हैं। लखनऊ सुपर जाइंट्स (Lucknow Super Giants) की टीम ने केएल राहुल (KL Rahul) को रिलीज कर इन्हें आईपीएल मेगा ऑक्शन में 27 करोड़ में खरीदकर अपना कप्तान बनाया था, इस सोच में कि वे टीम को एक नई दिशा दे पाएंगे लेकिन वे खुद किस दिशा में जा रहे हैं, उस से वाकिफ नहीं दिखाई दे रहे हैं, आज मुंबई इंडियंस (Mumbai Indians) के खिलाफ वानखेड़े में जब टीम को उनकी जरुरत थी वे 2 गेंदों में 4 रन बनाकर पवेलियन लौट गए और पिछले मैच में तो उन्होंने खुद को डेमोट कर दिया था, वे दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के खिलाफ सातवे नंबर पर आए थे (आखिरी की 2 गेंदों में), वहां भी वे शून्य पर आउट हो गए।


उनका IPL स्कोर कुछ ऐसा रहा है, 0(6), 15(15), 2(5), 2(6), 21(18), 63(49), 2(6), 3(9), 0(2), 4(2)
 
X(पूर्व Twitter) पर Rishabh Pant को लेकर बने Memes


