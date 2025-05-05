Biodata Maker

लगता है अकाउंट खाली करवाकर ही मानेगा, 27 करोड़ के पंत फिर हुए ट्रोल, गोयनका का रिएक्शन फैंस देख हैरान

कृति शर्मा
, सोमवार, 5 मई 2025 (15:42 IST)
Rishabh Pant Performance in IPL 2025 : जब लखनऊ सुपर जाइंट्स (LSG) ने केएल राहुल को रिलीस कर ऋषभ पंत को 27 करोड़ में ख़रीदकर कप्तान बनाया था तब उनकी सोच यही रही होगी कि वे उनकी टीम को एक नई दिशा में ले जाएंगे लेकिन जिस तरह से ऋषभ पंत प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं, उन्हें देख ऐसा लगता है कि वे खुद इस बात से वाकिफ नहीं हैं कि वे किस दिशा में जा रहे हैं। हर मैच में उनके फैंस सोचते हैं कि शायद इस बार ऋषभ कुछ कमाल करेंगे लेकिन वे हर बार अपने फैंस को निराश कर देते हैं। एक वक्त जो फैंस लखनऊ सुपर जाइंट्स के मालिक संजीव गोयनका द्वारा केएल राहुल को लताड़ने के लिए गुस्सा थे अब उन्हीं फैंस को गोयनका (Sanjiv Goenka) के लिए बुरा लगने लगा है।

गोयनका भी मैच में सिर्फ मुस्कुराते हुए ही नजर आते हैं। लेकिन मुस्कान के पीछे अपनी टीम को ऐसे परफॉर्म करते देखने का दर्द जरूर होगा। अगर हम आपको इस सीजन पंत के आंकड़े बताएंगे तो आप अपना सिर पकड़ लेंगे। Rishabh Pant ने इस सीजन Lucknow Super Giants के लिए 11 मैचों में 12.8 की खराब औसत और 99 के स्ट्राइक रेट से सिर्फ 128 रन बनाए हैं उसमे भी 63 रन उनकी एक पारी से आए हैं जो उन्होंने चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के खिलाफ खेली थी। कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के खिलाफ भी एक बड़े अहम मैच में 17 गेंदों में सिर्फ 18 रन बनाए। 
 
27 करोड़ के ऋषभ पंत आईपीएल 2025 में:
 
- 0(6) बनाम DC
 
- 15(15) बनाम SRH
 
- 2(5) बनाम PBKS
 
- 2(6) बनाम PBKS
 
- 21(18) बनाम MI
 
- 63(49) बनाम CSK
 
- 3(9) बनाम RR
 
- 0(2) बनाम DC
 
- 4(2) बनाम MI
 
- 18(17) बनाम PBKS
 
X (पूर्व Twitter) पर फैंस ने इस तरह किया ट्रोल


