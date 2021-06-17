Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

क्या भारत में Twitter, WhatsApp पर प्रतिबंध लगाने की तैयारी में है सरकार?

webdunia
गुरुवार, 17 जून 2021 (21:03 IST)
नई दिल्‍ली। सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म टि्वटर और सरकार के बीच टकराव खत्म होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। लोगों के मन में ये आशंकाएं उठने लगी हैं कि नए आईटी नियमों पर तकरार के बाद क्या भारत सरकार ट्‍विटर और व्हाट्‍सएप पर बैन लगा देगी। हालांकि पूरे मामले पर केन्द्रीय कानून मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद ने कहा कि सरकार पूरी तरह से निष्पक्ष है।
गुरुवार को एएनआई को दिए खास इंटरव्यू में केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद ने स्पष्ट किया कि केंद्र सरकार किसी भी सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर प्रतिबंध लगाने के पक्ष में नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री, राष्ट्रपति समेत सरकार के कई महत्वपूर्ण लोग टि्वटर पर हैं, जो यह दिखाता है कि सरकार कितनी निष्पक्ष है, लेकिन टि्वटर ने मध्यवर्ती संस्था होने की प्रतिष्ठा गंवा दी है, क्योंकि उसने भारतीय कानून को स्वीकार नहीं किया है। 
 
व्हाट्सएप को लेकर केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि सभी सामान्य यूजर्स इसके इस्तेमाल पहले की तरह ही कर सकते हैं। केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि हम सभी मैसेज को डिस्क्रिप्टेड नहीं करना चाहते हैं। यह मेरा शब्द है कि सभी ऑर्डिनरी व्हाट्सएप यूजर इसे जारी रखें। लेकिन अगर कोई कंटेंट वायरल होता है, जिसके कारण से मॉब लिंचिंग, दंगा, हत्या, महिलाओं को बिना कपड़े के दिखाने या फिर बच्चों का यौन शोषण होता है तो इन सीमित कैटगरी में आपसे यह सवाल किया जाएगा कि किसने यह दुस्साहस किया?
उन्होंने कहा कि वॉशिंगटन में कैपिटल हिल पर हंगामा हुआ, तब आपने सभी के टि्वटर अकाउंट यहां तक कि तत्कालीन राष्ट्रपति के टि्वटर अकाउंट को भी ब्लॉक कर दिया। किसान आंदोलन के दौरान लाल किले पर आतंकवाद के मददगारों ने नंगी तलवारें लहराईं, पुलिसवालों को घायल किया, उन्हें गड्ढे में ढकेला, तब यह अभिव्यक्ति की आजादी थी।

अगर कैपिटल हिल यूनाइटेड स्टेट का गर्व है तो लालकिला भारत का गर्व है, जहां प्रधानमंत्री तिरंगा फहराते हैं। केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि ट्‍विटर पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि आप लद्दाख को चीन का हिस्सा दिखाते हो। इसे आपसे कहकर हटवाने में हमें 15 दिन लग जाते हैं। यह सही नहीं है। एक लोकतंत्र के रूप में भारत समान रूप से अपनी डिजिटल संप्रभुता की सुरक्षा का अधिकार रखता है।

