क्या भारत में Twitter, WhatsApp पर प्रतिबंध लगाने की तैयारी में है सरकार?

गुरुवार को एएनआई को दिए खास इंटरव्यू में केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद ने स्पष्ट किया कि केंद्र सरकार किसी भी सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर प्रतिबंध लगाने के पक्ष में नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री, राष्ट्रपति समेत सरकार के कई महत्वपूर्ण लोग टि्वटर पर हैं, जो यह दिखाता है कि सरकार कितनी निष्पक्ष है, लेकिन टि्वटर ने मध्यवर्ती संस्था होने की प्रतिष्ठा गंवा दी है, क्योंकि उसने भारतीय कानून को स्वीकार नहीं किया है।
...only in these limited categories, you'll be asked to declare who started the mischief. If viral messages are causing mayhem here which originated from across border then who started it in India, that's all we are seeking. This is in public interest: Union Min RS Prasad (2/2) pic.twitter.com/jQb3johT3D— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2021
...only in these limited categories, you'll be asked to declare who started the mischief. If viral messages are causing mayhem here which originated from across border then who started it in India, that's all we are seeking. This is in public interest: Union Min RS Prasad (2/2) pic.twitter.com/jQb3johT3D— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2021