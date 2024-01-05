Select Your Language

King Bobsy की 6 सालों में सबसे खराब टेस्ट सीरीज, 1 भी अर्धशतक नहीं

WD Sports Desk

, शुक्रवार, 5 जनवरी 2024 (13:15 IST)
ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दौरे पर बाबर आजम ने सिर्फ 6 पारियों में 130 रन बनाए
एक भी बार वह 50 पार नहीं पहुंचे
उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोर बॉक्सिंग डे पर आया जो 41 रन रहा

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान Babar Azam बाबर आजम के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरा किसी बुरे सपने जैसा गया। वह भले ही टेस्ट रैंकिंग में नंबर 6 पर पदस्थ हो लेकिन पूरे ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दौरे पर उन्होंने सिर्फ 6 पारियों में 130 रन बनाए हैं। इनमें से एक भी बार वह 50 पार नहीं पहुंचे।

उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोर बॉक्सिंग डे पर आया जो 41 रन रहा। इसके अलावा किसी भी पारी में वह रंग में नहीं दिखे। लगातार वह अंदर आने वाली गेंद पर या तो अपनी गिल्लियां गंवाते रहे या फिर पगबाधा होते रहे।

आज तो उनका विकेट पार्ट टाइम गेंदबाज ट्रैविस हेड ने लिया। बाबर आजम आज सिर्फ 14 रनों पर कीपर को कैच थमा बैठे। अब कप्तानी के बाद उनकी टीम में जगह र भी सवाल उठने लगे हैं, क्योंकि यह बाबर आजम की पिछले 6 सालों में सबसे खराब टेस्ट सीरीज थी।

दूसरी पारी में पाकिस्तान की शुरुआत खराब रही और पहले ही ओवर में उसने सलामी बल्लेबाज अब्दुल्लाह शफीक शून्य का विकेट गंवा दिया। इसके बाद दूसरे ओवर में कप्तान शान मसूद भी शून्य पर पवेलियन लौट गये। सईम अयूब 33रन, बाबर आजम ने 23 रन बनाकर आउट हुये। पाकिस्तान के चार बल्लेबाज शून्य पर आउट हुये। पाकिस्तान ने

तीसरे दिन खेल समाप्त होने तक 26 ओवर में सात विकेट पर 68 रन बना लिए हैं। मोहम्मद रिजवान छह रन और आमिर जमाल शून्य पर नाबाद हैं। पाकिस्तान के पास 82 रन की बढ़त है।ऑस्ट्रेलिया की ओर से जोश हेजलवुड ने चार विकेट लिये। वहीं मिचेल स्टार्क, नेथन लायन और ट्रैविस हेड ने एक -एक बल्लेबाज को आउट किया।

तीसरे दिन पहली पारी में कल के दो विकेट पर 116 रन के स्कोर से आगे खेलने उतरी ऑस्ट्रेलिया की पूरी टीम पहली पारी में 299 रन पर सिमट गई। पाकिस्तान द्वारा पहली पारी में बनाये 313 रन के आधार पर उसे 14 रन की बढ़त मिली थी।

