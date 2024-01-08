Select Your Language

सचिन से लेकर हार्दिक तक इन क्रिकेटरों ने किया लक्षद्वीप को प्रमोट

सचिन से लेकर हार्दिक तक इन क्रिकेटरों ने किया लक्षद्वीप को प्रमोट
, सोमवार, 8 जनवरी 2024 (17:12 IST)
मालदीव सरकार के कुछ मंत्रियों के आपत्तिजनक बयान और प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के लक्ष्यद्वीप दौरे के बाद कुछ क्रिकेटर्स ने आत्मनिर्भर भारत की ओर कदम बढ़ाते हुए भारतीय प्रयटन स्थल लक्ष्यद्वीप के लिए ट्वीट करने शुरु कर दिए हैं। पूर्व क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर से लेकर  हार्दिक पांड्या तक ने लक्ष्यद्वीप की खूबसूरत वादियों के फोटो और वीडियो ट्वीट किए हैं।
सचिन तेंदुलकर ने अपने 50वें जन्मदिन की तस्वीरों को साझा कर लिखा कि सिंधुदुर्ग का तटीय इलाका उन्हें बहुत भाया। उनका मानना है कि भारत के पास बेहद खूबसूरत तटीय इलाके और द्वीप हैं।
इसके बाद भारतीय ऑलराउंडर हार्दिक पांड्या ने भी बिना नाम लेकर मालदीव की आलोचना की और लक्ष्यद्वीप की फोटो अपलोड कर लिखा कि वह अगली छुट्टियां लक्ष्यद्वीप में मनाना पसंद करेंगे।
पूर्व बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज सुरेश रैना ने भी ट्वीट कर लिखा कि मालदीव का इतना साथ निभाने के बाद भी आए बयान निंदाजनक है। यह समय है कि भारत अपने तटीय इलाकों को एक पर्यटन स्थल की पहचान दे पाए।
इसके अलावा भारत के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज वैंकटेश प्रसाद ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि मालदीव के कुछ मंत्रियों ने भारत का उपहास किया है। यह जानते हुए भी कि उनका 15 प्रतिशत व्यवसाय भारत से आता है। भारत को अपने तटीय इलाकों को उच्च पर्यटन स्थल के तौर पर विकसित करना चाहिए।
इसके बाद भारत के सलामी बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन ने भी अपने पोस्ट में मालदीव की आलोचना की।

