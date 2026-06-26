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दो कीवी ओपनर्स के टेस्ट शतक, 317 रनों की साझेदारी में पिसा इंग्लैंड

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Devon Conway
BY: वेबदुनिया स्पोर्ट्स टीम
Publish Date: Fri, 26 Jun 2026 (12:43 IST) Updated Date: Fri, 26 Jun 2026 (12:46 IST)
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ENGvsNZ कप्तान टॉम लैथम और डेवॉन कॉन्वे के शतक की बदौलत न्यूजीलैंड ने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ तीसरे टेस्ट के पहले दिन 4 विकेट पर 361 रन बना लिए। हालांकि दोनों सलामी बल्लेबाजों के शतकों के कारण इंग्लैंड को विकेट के लिए तीसरे सत्र में शाम 5.30 बजे और 72 ओवर तक इंतजार करना पड़ा।
317 रनों के बाद इंग्लैंड के कप्तान बेन स्टोक्स ने यह साझेदारी तोड़ी। ऐसा दूसरी बार हुआ है जब इन दोनों कीवी ओपनर्स के बीच 300 रनों की सलामी साझेदारी हुई हो। डेवॉन कॉन्वे ने अपने करियर का आठवां टेस्ट शतक जड़ा और कप्तान टॉम लेथम भी तिहरे आंकड़े तक गए।

दोनों ही बल्लेबाज 150 के आंकड़े के पार गए। टॉम लेथम ने 214 गेंदों में 14 चौकों की मदद से 151 रन बनाए। वहीं डेवॉन कॉन्वे ने 224 गेंदों में 22 चौके और 3 छक्के लगाकर 157 रन बनाए।

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About Writer वेबदुनिया स्पोर्ट्स टीम
वेबदुनिया स्पोर्ट्स टीम खेलों की दुनिया से जुड़ी हर खबर को विस्तार से पेश करती है। क्रिकेट, फुटबॉल, कबड्डी या अन्य खेलों पर आधारित लेख और न्यूज़ से लेकर महत्वपूर्ण मैचों की अपडेट्स और खेल जगत की खास घटनाएं, यह टीम पाठकों को पूरी जानकारी प्रदान करती है। स्पोर्ट्स टीम.... और पढ़ें

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