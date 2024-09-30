IPL से नाम वापस लेने पर विदेशी खिलाड़ियों को मिलेगी यह सजा

OFFICIAL RETENTION RULES FOR IPL 2025 AUCTION— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 28, 2024
- Maximum 5 capped (Indian & overseas) & 2 uncapped allowed.
- 120cr Purse.
- Match fees introduced.
- 2 years ban for players who withdraw after getting picked.
- Mega Auction registration must for Mini Auction participation.
Last two years I kept talking abt this. it’s Great to see decision taken by @BCCI ! Players who declare unavailability after being picked in the auction will now face a two-year ban. The @IPL is getting stronger in many ways.— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 29, 2024