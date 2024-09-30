Select Your Language

IPL से नाम वापस लेने पर विदेशी खिलाड़ियों को मिलेगी यह सजा

WD Sports Desk

, सोमवार, 30 सितम्बर 2024 (13:13 IST)
IPL Rules for Foreign Players : इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) की नीलामी में खरीदे जाने के बाद अगर कोई विदेशी खिलाड़ी बिना किसी ठोस कारण के स्वयं को सत्र के लिए अनुपलब्ध बताता है तो ऐसे खिलाड़ी पर दो साल का प्रतिबंध लगाया जाएगा।
 
आईपीएल गवर्निंग काउंसिल ने 2025-2027 सत्र के खिलाड़ियों के लिए नए नियमों की घोषणा की है। इसके तहत बिना किसी ठोक कारण खरीदे जाने के बाद बावजूद स्वयं को अनुपलब्ध बताने वाले खिलाड़ी को दो साल के लिये प्रतिबंधित किया जायेगा। इसके आलवा छोटी नीलामी में विदेशी खिलाड़ी के लिए का प्राइस टैग सबसे ज़्यादा रिटेंशन प्राइस (18 करोड़) तथा बड़ी नीलामी की सबसे बड़ी बोली से अधिक नहीं होगी।

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni के लिए बनाया यह खास नियम, विदेशी खिलाड़ी भी नहीं कर सकेंगे अब कोई नाटक
हालांकि अगर खिलाड़ी चिकित्सीय या चोट के कारणों से अनुपलब्ध रहता है तो ऐसी स्थिति में कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की जाएगी लेकिन इस संबंध में खिलाड़ी के होम बोर्ड से भी पुष्टि की जाएगी।
 
इसके अलावा विदेशी खिलाड़ियों का बड़ी नीलामी में पंजीकरण अनिवार्य होगा। फ्रैंचाइजी के अनुसार इससे खिलाड़ी केवल बड़ी धनराशि पाने की लालच से छोटी नीलामी में हिस्सा नहीं ले पाएंगे। छोटी नीलामी में टीमें अमूमन कुछ विशेष खिलाड़ियों पर बड़ा दांव खेलती हैं।

उल्लेखनीय है कि आईपीएल की सभी फ्रैचाइजी ने जुलाई में आईपीएल गवर्निंग काउंसिल के समक्ष अपनी विभिन्न मांगों को रखा था।(एजेंसी) 
 

