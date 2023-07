बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ हार के मुंह में से जीत छीनकर भारत पहुंचा एशिया कप के फाइनल में

India 'A' advances into the finals!

India 'A' beat Bangladesh 'A' by 51 runs and booked their spot in the finals! Yash Dhull scored a sublime 66 and Nishant Sindhu spun a web, picking up 5 wickets and bundling out Bangladesh for a total of 160 runs.#ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/y3whw4L10U