चोटिल रबाडा IPL से स्वदेश लौटे, क्या T20 World Cup पर होगा असर?

WD Sports Desk

, बुधवार, 15 मई 2024 (16:00 IST)
Kagiso Rabada leaves IPL : दक्षिण अफ्रीका के तेज गेंदबाजी आक्रमण के अगुआ कागिसो रबाडा पैर में चेाट के कारण इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग से स्वदेश लौट गए हैं। देश के क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने बुधवार को यह जानकारी दी।
 
रबाडा आईपीएल में पंजाब किंग्स का प्रतिनिधित्व करते हैं। उन्होंने मौजूदा सत्र में 11 मैच में 11 विकेट चटकाए हैं। पंजाब की टीम पहले ही प्ले ऑफ के लिए क्वालीफाई करने की दौड़ से बाहर हो चुकी है और अपना अंतिम लीग मैच 19 मई को खेलेगी।
 
क्रिकेट दक्षिण अफ्रीका (सीएसए) ने बयान में कहा, ‘‘इस 28 वर्षीय (रबाडा) ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका पहुंचने पर विशेषज्ञ से सलाह ली और क्रिकेट दक्षिण अफ्रीका की चिकित्सा टीम उन पर करीबी नजर रखे हुए है। ’’   (एजेंसी)

सीएसए (CSA) ने साथ ही कहा कि चोट के कारण रबाडा की अगले महीने वेस्टइंडीज और अमेरिका में होने वाले टी20 विश्व कप की तैयारी पर असर पड़ने की संभावना नहीं है।

सीएसए ने कहा, ‘‘वेस्टइंडीज और अमेरिका में होने वाले आगामी आईसीसी पुरुष टी20 विश्व कप के लिए उसकी तैयारी प्रभावित होने की संभावना नहीं है।’’
 
दक्षिण अफ्रीका विश्व कप में अपने अभियान की शुरुआत श्रीलंका के खिलाफ न्यूयॉर्क में तीन जून को करेगा। (भाषा)

