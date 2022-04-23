Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

इरफान पठान ने किया मिश्रा पर पलटवार, संविधान की प्रस्तावना की अपलोड

webdunia
शनिवार, 23 अप्रैल 2022 (17:07 IST)
इरफान पठान और अमित मिश्रा की अनकही ट्विटर लड़ाई अब एक कदम आगे बढ़ गई है। इरफान पठान ने आज ट्विटर पर संविधान की प्रस्तवना का फोटो अपलोड कर कैप्शन में लिखा है कि मैंने हमेशा इसका ही पालन किया है और मैं अपने प्यारे देश के वासियों से कहना चाहूंगा कि इसका ही पालन करें। इसे पढ़े और वापस पढ़े।

गौरतलब है कि कल ही दो पूर्व भारतीय गेंदबाजों के बीच एक ट्विटर वॉर छिड़ गया था। एक बाएं हाथ का तेज गेंदबाज जिसने भारत को कई विकेट निकालकर दिए और जो आईसीसी टी-20 विश्वकप का भी हिस्सा रहा था। इसके अलावा एक दाएं हाथ का स्पिन गेंदबाज जो आईपीएल में 3 हैट्रिक ले चुका था और सबसे ज्यादा विकेट चटकाने की लिस्ट में तीसरे नंबर पर है।

बाएं हाथ के गेंदबाज का नाम था इरफान पठान और लेग स्पिनर का नाम था अमित मिश्रा। हालांकि इन दोनों ही गेंदबाजों ने एक दूसरे पर कोई ट्विट नहीं किया लेकिन ट्विटर पर बैठे यूजर शब्द समझने में माहिर होते है।

कैसे शुरु हुई बात

इरफान पठान ने एक ट्वीट किया- 'मेरा देश मेरा प्यारा देश, तुम पृथ्वी पर सबसे बेहतरीन मुल्क बनने की काबिलियत रखते हो लेकिन'..

इसका जवाब अमित मिश्रा ने बिना इरफान पठान का नाम लिए और बिना उन्हें टैग किए लिखा- 'मेरा देश मेरा प्यारा देश, तुम पृथ्वी पर सबसे बेहतरीन मुल्क बनने की काबिलियत रखते हो, बस कुछ लोग यह समझ जाए कि भारत के संविधान की किताब का सबसे पहले अमल होना चाहिए।

आज जो इरफान पठान ने संविधान की प्रस्तावना का फोटो ट्विटर पर अपलोड किया है वह अमित मिश्रा को दिए गए जवाब के तौर पर देखा जा रहा है।

हालांकि कल ट्विटर पर इरफान पठान का नाम इस वाक्ये के बाद ट्रैंड होने लग गया था। कुछ अमित मिश्रा के पक्ष में बाते करने लग गए तो कुछ इरफान पठान से सहमति जताने लग गए थे।


