Ranji Trophy Final के दूसरे दिन मध्यप्रदेश के बल्लेबाजों के जवाबी हमले ने मैच को बनाया रोमांचक

That's Stumps on Day 2 of the @Paytm #RanjiTrophy #Final in Bengaluru!



After Mumbai posted 374 on the board, Madhya Pradesh moved to 123/1. #MPvMUM



We will be back for the Day 3 action tomorrow.



Scorecard https://t.co/xwAZ13D0nP pic.twitter.com/EcEVeA1W2U