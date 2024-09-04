Select Your Language

59 सालों के बाद पाकिस्तान सबसे खराब स्थिति में पहुंचा, टेस्ट रैंकिंग में हुआ बुरा हाल

WD Sports Desk

, बुधवार, 4 सितम्बर 2024 (17:33 IST)
Pakistan ICC Test Ranking : बांग्लादेश के हाथों पहली बार टेस्ट श्रृंखला गंवाने के बाद पाकिस्तान अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (आईसीसी) की टेस्ट रैंकिंग में आठवें स्थान पर खिसक गया और उसकी रेटिंग 1965 के बाद पहली बार अपने न्यूनतम स्तर पर पहुंच गई।
 
पाकिस्तान पहले टेस्ट मैच में 10 विकेट से और दूसरे मैच में छह विकेट से हार गया था। यह दोनों मैच रावलपिंडी में खेले गए थे।


आईसीसी ने अपनी वेबसाइट पर कहा, ‘‘बांग्लादेश के हाथों अपने घरेलू मैदान पर श्रृंखला में करारी हार झेलने के बाद पाकिस्तान आईसीसी पुरुष टेस्ट टीम रैंकिंग में दो स्थान नीचे आठवें स्थान पर खिसक गया है।’’

वेबसाइट के अनुसार‘,‘‘पाकिस्तान की टीम श्रृंखला से पहले छठे स्थान पर थी लेकिन लगातार हार के कारण वह वेस्टइंडीज से नीचे आठवें स्थान पर पहुंच गई है। उसके 76 रेटिंग अंक हैं। पाकिस्तान 1965 के बाद पहली बार इतने कम रेटिंग अंकों पर पहुंचा है। ’’

बांग्लादेश 13 रेटिंग अंक हासिल करने के बावजूद पाकिस्तान से पीछे नौवें स्थान पर बना हुआ है। श्रृंखला में 2-0 से जीत के बाद हालांकि विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप की तालिका में उसको फायदा हुआ है और वह भारत, ऑस्ट्रेलिया और न्यूजीलैंड के बाद चौथे स्थान पर पहुंच गया है।
 
बांग्लादेश अब दो टेस्ट मैच की श्रृंखला के लिए भारत का दौरा करेगा जिसका पहला टेस्ट मैच 19 सितंबर से चेन्नई में खेला जाएगा। (भाषा) 


