59 सालों के बाद पाकिस्तान सबसे खराब स्थिति में पहुंचा, टेस्ट रैंकिंग में हुआ बुरा हाल

Pakistan dropped to eighth place in the latest ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings following a surprising series loss at home to Bangladesh.— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) September 4, 2024
Australia continues to lead the rankings.#PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/pZaloDdh9B
Bangladesh shot up to fourth in the #WTC25 standings after their series win over Pakistan— ICC (@ICC) September 3, 2024
Standings https://t.co/BcdeGlTz8E#WTC25 | #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/lEhld8YJIS
Bangladesh clinch their first Test series win against Pakistan #WTC25 | #PAKvBAN : https://t.co/mhkrlhMLyU pic.twitter.com/hqlZbQZlOE— ICC (@ICC) September 3, 2024