भारत का पलटवार, रोहित ने जड़ा अर्धशतक, पुजारा ने बनाए तेजी से रन तो ऐसे बने मीम्स

Rohit falls just after the tea break with Ollie Robinson finally trapping him in front of the stumps.



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! #ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Rohit pic.twitter.com/kmDPSTEDqv