भारत का पलटवार, रोहित ने जड़ा अर्धशतक, पुजारा ने बनाए तेजी से रन तो ऐसे बने मीम्स

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 27 अगस्त 2021 (20:31 IST)
भारत ने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ तीसरे टेस्ट क्रिकेट मैच के तीसरे दिन शुक्रवार को यहां चाय के विश्राम तक अपनी दूसरी पारी में एक विकेट पर 112 रन बनाये।हालांकि खबर लिखे जाने तक चाय के ठीक बाद ओली रॉबिन्सन ने उनको 59 रनों के स्कोर पर पगबाधा आउट कर दिया।
भारत अभी इंग्लैंड से 242 रन पीछे है जिसने अपनी पहली पारी में 432 रन बनाकर 354 रन की बढ़त हासिल की थी। भारत पहली पारी में 78 रन पर आउट हो गया था।
चाय के विश्राम के समय रोहित शर्मा 59 और चेतेश्वर पुजारा 40 रन पर खेल रहे थे।भारत के लिए सबसे राहत की बात यह रही कि चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने रन बनाए। अमूमन धीमी गति से रन बनाने वाले पुजारा इस बार 78 तक की स्ट्राइक रेट से खेलते हुए दिखे। इस पर ट्विटर पर ट्रोल्स ने खूब हंसी ठिठोली करी।
हालांकि चाय के बाद अगर रोहित के विकेट की बुरी खबर भारतीय फैंस को मिली तो चेतेश्वर पुजारा के 50 रनों की खुशखबरी भी मिली। पुजारा ने ओवरटन की गेंद पर चौका मारकर अपना 40वां टेस्ट अर्धशतक पूरा किया।

इससे पहले भारत ने बेहद सतर्क और सुलझी शुरुआत करने के बाद लंच से पहले आखिरी गेंद पर केएल राहुल (54 गेंदों पर आठ रन) का विकेट गंवा दिया और ऐसे में बल्लेबाजों पर अतिरिक्त दबाव होना स्वाभाविक था।
 
ऐसे में पुजारा ने अपनी हालिया बल्लेबाजी शैली के विपरीत कुछ करारे शॉट लगाकर आकर्षक शुरुआत की। उन्होंने जेम्स एंडरसन पर मिडविकेट क्षेत्र में चौका लगाकर खाता खोला और फिर क्रेग ओवरटन पर फ्लिक करके पुराने पुजारा की झलक दिखायी। उनके लेट कट और ड्राइव भी दर्शनीय थे। वह अब तक सात चौके लगा चुके हैं।
 
इस बीच रोहित ने सहज होकर बल्लेबाजी की और गेंदबाजों को कोई मौका नहीं दिया। इन दोनों की बल्लेबाजी देखकर इंग्लैंड के कप्तान जो रूट परेशान भी दिखे। उन्होंने रोहित के खिलाफ डीआरएस लेकर अपना एक ‘रिव्यू’ भी गंवाया। रोहित ने सैम करेन पर लगातार दो चौके लगाने के बाद एक रन लेकर अपना अर्धशतक पूरा किया। रोहित की पारी में अब तक सात चौके और एक छक्का शामिल है।
 
सुबह के सत्र में रोहित का एंडरसन पर कवर ड्राइव से लगाया गया उनका चौका भी दर्शनीय था। उन्होंने ओली रॉबिन्सन पर थर्डमैन क्षेत्र में छक्का लगाकर अपने नैसर्गिक खेल की झलक भी दिखायी। रोहित की सलाह पर राहुल का पगबाधा की सफल अपील के खिलाफ डीआरएस लेने का निर्णय भी भारत के पक्ष में गया।
 
राहुल हालांकि क्रीज पर किसी भी समय आत्मविश्वास से भरे हुए नहीं दिखायी दिये और आखिर में ओवरटन की खूबसूरत गेंद उन्हें पवेलियन की राह दिखा गयी। ओवरटन की गेंद राहुल के बल्ले को चूमकर स्लिप में गयी जहां जॉनी बेयरस्टॉ ने डाइव लगाकर उसे एक हाथ से कैच किया।
 
इससे पहले इंग्लैंड ने अपनी पहली पारी आठ विकेट पर 423 रन से आगे बढ़ायी और नौ रन जोड़कर बाकी बचे दोनों विकेट गंवाये। मोहम्मद शमी (95 रन देकर चार विकेट) ने ओवरटन (32) को पगबाधा आउट किया जबकि जसप्रीत बुमराह (59 रन देकर दो विकेट) ने अगले ओवर में रॉबिन्सन (शून्य) की गिल्लियां बिखेरी।

