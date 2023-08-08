Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Star Sports के नए Asia Cup Promo में नहीं दिखाई दिए Rohit Sharma, fans हुए नाराज़

, मंगलवार, 8 अगस्त 2023 (18:16 IST)
Star Sports Asia Cup 2023 promo : Asia Cup 2023 के पहले प्रोमो के बाद, स्टार स्पोर्ट्स (Star Sports) एक और प्रोमो के साथ वापस आया है। नया एक मिनट का प्रोमो Indian Fans पर केंद्रित है लेकिन इस प्रोमो में कप्तान रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) कहीं नजर नहीं आए, जिससे प्रशंसक काफी नाराज़ हुए। 
 
 इस एक मिनट के प्रोमो की शुरुआत प्रशंसकों द्वारा टीम इंडिया की सराहना और जय-जयकार करने से होती है, फिर यह वीडियो खिलाडियों के अच्छे प्रदर्शन के लिए प्रार्थना करने पर केंद्रित है। 
यह वीडियो टीम के प्रति प्रशंसकों के प्यार सहित कई भावनाओं से भरा हुआ है।  #HandsUpForIndia नए एशिया कप 2023 प्रोमो का हैशटैग है।

 कहीं नहीं दिखाई दिए टीम के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा 
 भारतीय क्रिकेट स्टार विराट कोहली को इस वीडियो में कई भावनाओ के साथ जोड़कर कई बार दर्शाया गया है लेकिन इसमें एक बार भी Rohit Sharma नहीं दिखे जिसने कई भारतीय टीम प्रशंसकों को नाराज़ किया।
 
 एक यूजर ने लिखा, “भारतीय टीम सिर्फ विराट कोहली के बारे में नहीं है, आप दूसरों को भी प्रोमो में शामिल कर सकते थे।
 एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा, "यह घृणित है, चाहे कोई भी खिलाड़ी स्टार स्पोर्ट्स या जियो सिनेमा का ब्रांड एंबेसडर हो, आपको भारतीय कप्तान का सम्मान करना चाहिए, हमें प्रोमो से कोई समस्या नहीं है, लेकिन विराट को कप्तान के पोस्टर में रखना आपके स्तर को दिखा रहा है।"


