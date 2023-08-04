Virat Kohli से नाराज हुए Fans, सोशल मीडिया पर की जमकर खिंचाई

Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

, शुक्रवार, 4 अगस्त 2023 (17:34 IST)
Virat Kohli’s Special chartered flight : Team India और West Indies के बीच ODI Series के 3 में से 1 मैच खेलने के बाद Virat Kohli एक विशेष Chartered Flight से वेस्टइंडीज से भारत लौट आए और एयरोस्पेस कंपनी एयर चार्टर सर्विस (Aerospace company Air Charter Service) की विशेष उड़ान और Abu Patel (Aviator) को धन्यवाद देने के लिए अपनी वापसी यात्रा के बारे में अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर तस्वीरें पोस्ट कीं। 
 एविएटर अबू पटेल ने भी कोहली की वही तस्वीरें शेयर कर लिखा, “बहुत कम लोगों को अपने आइडल के जीवन में बदलाव लाने का अवसर मिलता है, मैं वास्तव में अपने आइडल को पहुंचाने के लिए भाग्यशाली हूं! विराट कोहली इस अवसर के लिए धन्यवाद! हमेशा आपकी सेवा के लिए यहाँ!''।
 
Virat Kohli के इस पोस्ट ने बहुत तेजी से आकर्षण खींचा और लोगों को याद आ गया वह दिन जब विराट कोहली ने दिवाली से पहले वायु प्रदूषण पर पोस्ट कर लोंगों को पटाखे न जलाने का आग्रह किया था (Virat's Post on Air Pollution)।  कई लोगों ने घर वापस आने के लिए विशेष उड़ान बुलाने के लिए उनकी आलोचना की, कुछ ने उन्हें दो चेहरे वाला इंसान कहा और कुछ ने कहा कि वह प्रदूषण से इस धरती को बचाने और टीम के साथ वापस आने के लिए कुछ और दिन इंतजार क्यों नहीं कर सकते थे।




लोगों को याद आया विराट का प्रदुषण पर सन्देश 
कोहली ने पिछले दिनों वायु प्रदूषण के बारे में बात की थी और लोगों से इससे लड़ने के लिए एकजुट होने को कहा था। उन्होंने लोगों से सप्ताह में एक बार भी सार्वजनिक परिवहन लेने का आग्रह किया था।
उन्होंने दिवाली 2020 के दौरान इंस्टाग्राम पर एक संदेश भी साझा किया था। 
Virat Kohli ने उस पोस्ट में लोगों से पर्यावरण की रक्षा के लिए पटाखे न फोड़ने और इस अवसर को दीये और मिठाइयों के साथ मनाने के लिए कहा था। बस विराट का यह पोस्ट लोगों को कुछ दिनों पहले लेकर गया और स्वदेश वापस आने के लिए विशेष उड़ान लेने की उनकी इस पोस्ट के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने उनकी खूब आलोचना की। 
 

