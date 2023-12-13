जूते पर लिखी एक पंक्ति से मुश्किल में उस्मान ख्वाजा, फिलिस्तीनी समर्थक के लगे आरोप

मामले को बढ़ता हुआ देख क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने बयान दिया कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद किसी भी खिलाड़ी को वैश्विक मुद्दे पर अपनी निजी राय ना रखने के लिए बाध्य करता है। यह नियम विश्व के हर खिलाड़ी के लिए समान है।
Usman Khawaja was wearing shoes with a slogan supporting #HamasTerrorists on it.— Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) December 13, 2023
How can @ICC allow this? Once they stopped Dhoni from wearing gloves with Balidan Badge (Indian army).
Btw look at this IsIamist, he's living in Australia but his heart is beating for Ummah only. pic.twitter.com/9FKtnhug2R
उस्मान ख्वाजा ने इसका उत्तर तो दे दिया। लेकिन अब यह देखना होगा कि क्या वह कल पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ सिडनी में इस जूते के साथ मैदान में उतर पाते हैं या नहीं। पाक मूल के उस्मान ख्वाजा ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए पहले टेस्ट की अंतिम ग्यारह में शामिल है।
All Lives are Equal. Freedom is a Human right. I'm raising my voice for human rights. For a humanitarian appeal. If you see it any other way. That's on you... pic.twitter.com/8eaPnBfUEb— Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) December 13, 2023