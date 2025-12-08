rashifal-2026

वाह वैंकटेश, पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज प्रसाद बने कर्नाटक क्रिकेट के सिरमौर

WD Sports Desk

, सोमवार, 8 दिसंबर 2025 (12:15 IST)
भारत के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज वेंकटेश प्रसाद को रविवार को हुए चुनावों के बाद कर्नाटक राज्य क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन (KSCA) का नया अध्यक्ष चुना गया है। प्रसाद ने टीम गेम चेंजर्स की ओर से चुनाव लड़ते हुए ब्रजेश पटेल समर्थित केएन शांत कुमार को कड़ी टक्कर में मात दी। प्रसाद के पैनल के संतोष मेनन और सुजीत सोमासुंदर ने क्रमशः सचिव और उपाध्यक्ष के पद जीते।

कर्नाटक के उपमुख्यमंत्री और केएससीए के आजीवन सदस्य डीके शिवकुमार ने दिन में पहले स्टेडियम जाकर अपना वोट डाला था।मीडिया से बातचीत में उन्होंने कहा, “हम आईपीएल मैचों को चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम से बाहर नहीं जाने देंगे। यह बेंगलुरु और कर्नाटक के गौरव का सवाल है। हम यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि आईपीएल मैच यहीं हों।उन्होंने कहा, “मैं क्रिकेट का प्रशंसक हूं। हम यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि भविष्य में ऐसी घटनाएं दोबारा न हों और स्टेडियम की प्रतिष्ठा बनी रहे। हम एक वैकल्पिक नया क्रिकेट स्टेडियम भी बनाएंगे।”
चुनाव परिणाम से कर्नाटक क्रिकेट में एक नई प्रशासनिक दिशा आने की उम्मीद है, प्रसाद ने पहले की बातचीत में संकेत दिया था कि पारदर्शिता, जमीनी स्तर को मजबूत करना और प्रशासनिक सुधार उनके मुख्य फोकस क्षेत्र होंगे।

