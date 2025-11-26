Hanuman Chalisa

गौतम पर पूर्व क्रिकेटर्स के गंभीर प्रहार, ऑलराउंडर्स के सहारे टेस्ट में होगे फेल

WD Sports Desk

, बुधवार, 26 नवंबर 2025 (16:33 IST)
पूर्व खिलाड़ियों अनिल कुंबले और वेंकटेश प्रसाद ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका से टेस्ट श्रृंखला में 0- 2 से मिली हार के बाद भारतीय टीम के रवैये, स्थिरता के अभाव और हरफनमौलाओं पर अत्यधिक निर्भरता की आलोचना की है। दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने भारत को दूसरे टेस्ट में 408 रन से हराया जो रनों के अंतर से भारत की सबसे बड़ी हार है।

कुंबले ने मुख्य कोच गौतम गंभीर की टीम में लगातार बदलाव की रणनीति पर भी सवाल उठाये जिनके मार्गदर्शन में भारत को न्यूजीलैंड से पिछले साल 0 . 3 से पराजय झेलनी पड़ी। इसके अलावा आस्ट्रेलिया में बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी में हार मिली और अब 25 साल में पहली बार अपनी सरजमीं पर दक्षिण अफ्रीका से टीम हारी है। कुंबले ने आधिकारिक प्रसारक से कहा ,‘‘ टेस्ट मैच में अलग मानसिकता की जरूरत होती है। इतने सारे हरफनमौलाओं से काम नहीं चलता। बल्लेबाजी क्रम में इतने बदलाव काम नहीं आते। हर दूसरे मैच में नया खिलाड़ी आ रहा है और कुछ बाहर हो रहे हैं।’’

कुंबले ने कहा ,‘‘ भारतीय टीम को सोच विचार करने की जरूरत है। इन नतीजों को भूल नहीं सकते। आपको आपस में बात करनी होगी कि भारतीय टेस्ट क्रिकेट को आगे कैसे ले जाना है। पिछले छह आठ महीने में दिग्गज रिटायर हुए हैं और ऐसा होने पर आपको आत्ममंथन करना चाहिये।’’

उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ आप इस उम्मीद में खिलाड़ियों को टीम में नहीं ला सकते कि वे सीखेंगे और उनका विकास होगा। ऐसा नहीं होता। एक या दो खिलाड़ी ऐसे हो सकते हैं बशर्ते आपके पास आठ नौ दमदार खिलाड़ी हों। लेकिन एक दो अनुभवी बल्लेबाज या गेंदबाज टीम में रखकर बाकी को सीखने का मौका देने के लिये नहीं रखा जा सकता।’’
पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज वेंकटेश प्रसाद ने कहा ,‘‘ टेस्ट क्रिकेट में भारत के रवैये से निराश हूं। हरफनमौलाओं पर इतना जोर देना समझ से परे है खासकर जब आप उनसे गेंदबाजी नहीं करा रहे। खराब रणनीति, खराब कौशल और हाव भाव से हम दो श्रृंखलाओं में सूपड़ा साफ करवा चुके हैं।’’

पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद कैफ ने कहा कि यह नतीजा काफी निराशाजनक है। टीम प्रबंधन के पास कोई योजना नहीं है। घरेलू क्रिकेट में घसियाली पिच पर खेलने का क्या फायदा जब टेस्ट क्रिकेट में स्पिन विकेट मिलनी है। सिर्फ कुछ ही बल्लेबाजों के पास टेस्ट की तकनीक बची है।

दिसंबर 2024 को टेस्ट क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेने वाले रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने मैच के चौथे दिन ही आलोचना शुरु कर दी थी। उन्होंने कहा था कि मैदान पर कप्तान की उर्जा कम दिख रही है।
वहीं दक्षिण अफ्रीकी टीम की तारीफ करने के बाद इरफान पठान ने कहा कि टीम इंडिया का खेल काफी निराशाजनक था। बल्लेबाजों ने ना ही धैर्य और ना ही तकनीक दिखाई। उन्हीं बल्लेबाजों को मौका मिले जो टेस्ट क्रिकेट में स्पिन खेल पाएं।
