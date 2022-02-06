Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

BCCI ने किया अंडर 19 टीम को मालामाल, पूर्व खिलाड़ियों से मिली बधाइयां

webdunia
रविवार, 6 फ़रवरी 2022 (18:01 IST)
नई दिल्ली: भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) से लेकर दिग्गज ऑलराउंडर युवराज सिंह सहित क्रिकेट बिरादरी ने अंडर-19 क्रिकेट विश्व कप जीत के लिए यश ढुल की अगुवाई वाली टीम को बधाई दी है। भारत शनिवार को सर विवियन रिचर्ड्स स्टेडियम में खेले गए फाइनल में इंग्लैंड को चार विकेट से हराकर पांचवीं बार आईसीसी अंडर-19 विश्व चैंपियन बना।

बीसीसीआई ने टूर्नामेंट में टीम के शानदार प्रदर्शन के लिए हर खिलाड़ी 40 लाख और हर सहयोगी स्टाफ को 25 लाख का नकद इनाम देने की घोषणा की है।
भारत के पूर्व कप्तान और बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली ने ट्वीट किया, " अंडर 19 टीम और सहयोगी स्टाफ और चयनकर्ताओं को विश्व कप जीतने के लिए बधाई.. हमारे द्वारा 40 लाख के नकद पुरस्कार की घोषणा प्रशंसा का एक छोटा सा प्रतीक है, लेकिन उनके प्रयास मूल्य से परे हैं .. शानदार ..."
webdunia


उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘ मुझे मुख्य कोच हृषिकेश कानिटकर के साथ उनके कोचिंग समूह के सदस्यों, सहयोगी स्टाफ और राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट अकादमी के प्रमुख वीवीएस लक्ष्मण के प्रयासों की भी सराहना करनी चाहिए। उन्होंने टीम में सकारात्मकता बनाये रखी और सही तरीके से उनका मार्गदर्शन किया।’’

भारत के इस पूर्व कप्तान ने कहा, ‘‘ हमारे आयु वर्ग के क्रिकेटरों के लिए हमारे पास सबसे अच्छी संरचना है और कुछ बेहतरीन कोच खिलाड़ियों के साथ मिलकर काम करते हैं।’’

गांगुली ने कहा, ‘‘ इस बार विश्व कप से पहले उन्हें बहुत कम क्रिकेट खेलने का मौका मिला था। इसके बाद भी भारतीय टीम अजेय रही।’’उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘ यह वास्तव में उल्लेखनीय है। चयनकर्ताओं ने क्रिकेटरों के बड़े पूल में से सही टीम चुनने में बहुत अच्छा काम किया है। युवा खिलाड़ियों के आगे उनका करियर लंबा है और मैं उन्हें शुभकामनाएं देता हूं।’’

बीसीसीआई सचिव जय शाह ने कहा, "आईसीसी अंडर 19 विश्व कप जीतने पर ब्वायज इन ब्लू को बधाई। यह सभी बाधाओं के खिलाफ एक बहुत ही विशेष वीवीएस लक्ष्मण की जीत है। हमारे प्रत्येक युवा ने इस कठिन समय में जरूरी टेंपरामेंट दिखाया है। "
युवराज ने ट्वीट किया, "ब्वायज इन ब्लू और पूरे देश को अंडर-19 विश्व कप जीतने के लिए बधाई! रवि कुमार और राज बावा के शानदार स्पेल। भारतीय क्रिकेट का भविष्य उज्ज्वल दिख रहा है, लड़के अच्छा खेले । बहुत गर्व!"
भारत के पूर्व स्टार सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने कहा, "जलवा है हमारा यहां। बीसीसीआई को 5वीं बार चैंपियन बनने पर बहुत बधाई। सभी का शानदार योगदान और एक योग्य खिताब। इस पल का आनंद लें।"
उन्मुक्त चंद, जिन्होंने 2012 में अंडर19 विश्व कप जीतने वाली भारत टीम का नेतृत्व किया था, ने कहा, "एक शानदार टूर्नामेंट के लिए भारतीय टीम को बधाई। निश्चित रूप से सभी को याद करने वाला एक और क्षण। आपके बाकी जीवन के लिए गर्व की बात है। यश ढुल, वीवीएसएल लक्ष्मण और पूरी टीम को बधाई।"
भारत के पूर्व स्पिन मास्टर हरभजन सिंह ने कहा, " अंडर19 विश्वकप जीतने के लिए टीम इंडिया को बधाई, आप पर गर्व है।"

बीसीसीआई कोषाध्यक्ष ठाकुर अरुण सिंह ने कहा, "भारत अंडर -19 टीम ने विश्व कप 2022 जीतने के लिए क्या अद्भुत प्रदर्शन किया है। टीम पूरे टूर्नामेंट में अजेय रही और अद्भुत टीम वर्क दिखाया। राजंगद बावा, रवि कुमार, शैक रशीद और निशांत सिंधु ने अच्छा खेला।
webdunia

उन्होंने आगे कहा, "यह भारत अंडर -19 के लिए पांचवीं खिताबी जीत है, भविष्य वास्तव में उज्ज्वल दिखता है और भारत वैश्विक क्रिकेट क्षेत्र में सही मायने में पावरहाउस है। अच्छा खेले लड़कों। आप वास्तव में ट्रॉफी के हकदार थे। पूरा देश युवा चैंपियन के स्वागत का इंतजार कर रहा है।"

कोच लक्ष्मण ने चयन समिति को बधाई दी

राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट अकादमी के प्रमुख और पूर्व भारतीय बल्लेबाज वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने भारत के अंडर 19 का विश्व कप खिताब जीतने के बाद चयन समिति को बधाई दी है।

भारत की जीत के बाद लक्ष्मण ने कहा,' सबसे पहले चयन समिति को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। यह एक नई चयन समिति थी और उनके लिए इस समूह की पहचान करना काफी चुनौतीपूर्ण था। उसके बाद मुख्य कोच के रूप में ऋषिकेश के साथ कोचिंग स्टाफ, साई राज, मुनीश ने जिस तरह से इस समूह को एक साथ मैदान पर लाये वह तारीफ योग्य है। उन्होंने वास्तव में कड़ी मेहनत की, एशिया कप जीता और इस विश्व कप की तैयारी शानदार तरीके से की। हालांकि इस टूर्नामेंट के बीच में हम सभी जानते हैं कि लड़कों के साथ क्या हुआ। वह कोविड पॉज़िटिव पाए गए। कुछ मैच नहीं खेले लेकिन जिस तरीके से उन्होंने वापसी की वह देखने लायक था। यह जीत महत्वपूर्ण है लेकिन यह सिर्फ़ सीखने की एक प्रक्रिया है और युवाओं के लिए यह बस एक लंबी यात्रा की शुरुआत है।

भारतीय कोच ऋषिकेश कानितकर ने कहा,' हमने इस विश्व कप को जीत लिया है और इस दौरान हमारे खिलाड़ियों को काफ़ी कुछ सीखने को मिला है। मेरे हिसाब से यह एक शानदार प्रदर्शन रहा है। इस स्तर पर इस तरीके से प्रदर्शन करना तारीफ योग्य है। हम टॉस जीत कर पहले बल्लेबाज़ी करना चाह रहे थे, पिच पर थोड़ी नमी थी।'

