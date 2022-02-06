BCCI ने किया अंडर 19 टीम को मालामाल, पूर्व खिलाड़ियों से मिली बधाइयां

भारत के पूर्व कप्तान और बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली ने ट्वीट किया, " अंडर 19 टीम और सहयोगी स्टाफ और चयनकर्ताओं को विश्व कप जीतने के लिए बधाई.. हमारे द्वारा 40 लाख के नकद पुरस्कार की घोषणा प्रशंसा का एक छोटा सा प्रतीक है, लेकिन उनके प्रयास मूल्य से परे हैं .. शानदार ..."
Congratulations to the under 19 team and the support staff and the selectors for winning the world cup in such a magnificent way ..The cash prize announced by us of 40 lakhs is a small token of appreciation but their efforts are beyond value .. magnificent stuff..@bcci— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 5, 2022
युवराज ने ट्वीट किया, "ब्वायज इन ब्लू और पूरे देश को अंडर-19 विश्व कप जीतने के लिए बधाई! रवि कुमार और राज बावा के शानदार स्पेल। भारतीय क्रिकेट का भविष्य उज्ज्वल दिख रहा है, लड़के अच्छा खेले । बहुत गर्व!"
Congratulations to the #BoysinBlue & the entire nation for winning the #U19CWC! Amazing spells by Ravi Kumar & Raj Bawa The future of Indian cricket looks bright Well played boys. Super proud! @BCCI— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 5, 2022
Jalwa hai hamaara yahaan.
Many congratulations @BCCI on becoming champions for the 5th time.
Fantastic contributions from everyone and a deserved title. Enjoy the moment boys #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/E0zqirfIPA
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 6, 2022भारत के पूर्व स्टार सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने कहा, "जलवा है हमारा यहां। बीसीसीआई को 5वीं बार चैंपियन बनने पर बहुत बधाई। सभी का शानदार योगदान और एक योग्य खिताब। इस पल का आनंद लें।"
Congratulations to the India U19 team for a fantastic tournament. Surely a great moment to remember for one and all. A feat to be proud of for the rest of your lives. Congrats Yash Dhull, @VVSLaxman281 and the entire team. @BCCI #U19CWC #BoysInBlue
— Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) February 5, 2022उन्मुक्त चंद, जिन्होंने 2012 में अंडर19 विश्व कप जीतने वाली भारत टीम का नेतृत्व किया था, ने कहा, "एक शानदार टूर्नामेंट के लिए भारतीय टीम को बधाई। निश्चित रूप से सभी को याद करने वाला एक और क्षण। आपके बाकी जीवन के लिए गर्व की बात है। यश ढुल, वीवीएसएल लक्ष्मण और पूरी टीम को बधाई।"
Congratulations Team India for winning #U19CWC Proud of you @BCCI pic.twitter.com/dmRsk9H8ky
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 6, 2022भारत के पूर्व स्पिन मास्टर हरभजन सिंह ने कहा, " अंडर19 विश्वकप जीतने के लिए टीम इंडिया को बधाई, आप पर गर्व है।"