अफसरों को खुल्लमखुल्ला धमका रहे हैं अमित शाह, जयराम रमेश का बड़ा आरोप

याद रखिए कि लोकतंत्र जनादेश से चलता है, धमकियों से नहीं। जून 4 को जनादेश के अनुसार नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह और भाजपा सत्ता से बाहर होंगे एवं INDIA विजयी होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि अफसरों को किसी प्रकार के दबाव में नहीं आना चाहिए व संविधान की रक्षा करनी चाहिए। वे निगरानी में हैं।
The outgoing Home Minister has been calling up DMs/Collectors. So far he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is. Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4th, Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, and the…— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 1, 2024