अफसरों को खुल्लमखुल्ला धमका रहे हैं अमित शाह, जयराम रमेश का बड़ा आरोप

हमें फॉलो करें अफसरों को खुल्लमखुल्ला धमका रहे हैं अमित शाह, जयराम रमेश का बड़ा आरोप

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , शनिवार, 1 जून 2024 (17:17 IST)
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : लोकसभा चुनाव का अंतिम चरण का मतदान आज खत्म हो गया है। आम जनता के साथ ही राजनीतिक पार्टियां अब चुनाव परिणाम का इंतजार कर रही है। इस बीच राजनीतिक खींचतान जारी है। कांग्रेस के महासचिव जयराम रमेश ने कहा कि गृह मंत्री अमित शाह अफसरों को धमकियां दे रहे हैं। 
रमेश ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स पर पोस्ट में लिखा कि ''निवर्तमान गृह मंत्री आज सुबह से जिला कलेक्टर से फोन पर बात कर रहे हैं। अब तक 150 अफसरों से बात हो चुकी है। अफसरों को इस तरह से खुल्लमखुल्ला धमकाने की कोशिश निहायत ही शर्मनाक है एवं अस्वीकार्य है।
याद रखिए कि लोकतंत्र जनादेश से चलता है, धमकियों से नहीं। जून 4 को जनादेश के अनुसार नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह और भाजपा सत्ता से बाहर होंगे एवं INDIA विजयी होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि अफसरों को किसी प्रकार के दबाव में नहीं आना चाहिए व संविधान की रक्षा करनी चाहिए। वे निगरानी में हैं। 
 

