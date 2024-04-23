Select Your Language

Live : केजरीवाल को पहली बार जेल में इंसुलिन, क्या बोले तिहाड़ के अधिकारी?

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, मंगलवार, 23 अप्रैल 2024 (10:43 IST)
23 april updates : दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के रक्त में शर्करा की मात्रा बढ़ने के बाद उन्हें इंसुलिन दी गई है। गिरफ्तारी के बाद पहली बार उन्हें जेल में इंसुलिन दी गई। पल पल की जानकारी... 


12:01 PM, 23rd Apr
राजस्थान के टोंक सवाई माधोपुर में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, 2014 में आपने मोदी को दिल्ली में सेवा का अवसर दिया। फिर देश ने वो फैसले लिए जिनकी किसी ने कल्पना भी नहीं की थी। लेकिन आप सोचिए कि 2014 के बाद भी और आज भी अगर दिल्ली में कांग्रेस की सरकार होती तो क्या क्या हुआ होता। कांग्रेस होती, तो जम्मू कश्मीर में आज भी हमारी सेनाओं पर पत्थर चल रहे होते। कांग्रेस होती, तो सीमा पार से आकर दुश्मन आज भी हमारे जवानों के सिर काटकर ले जाते। कांग्रेस होती, तो न ही हमारे फौजियों के लिए वन रैंक-वन पेंशन लागू होती और न ही हमारे पूर्व सैनिकों को 1 लाख करोड़ रुपये मिलते।

10:47 AM, 23rd Apr
तिहाड़ के एक अधिकारी ने कहा कि एम्स के चिकित्सकों की सलाह पर केजरीवाल को सोमवार शाम को कम ‘डोज’ वाली इंसुलिन की 2 यूनिट दी गईं। अधिकारी ने बताया कि शाम करीब सात बजे उनके रक्त में शर्करा की मात्रा 217 पाई गयी, जिसके बाद तिहाड़ में उनकी देखभाल कर रहे चिकित्सकों ने उन्हें इंसुलिन देने का फैसला किया।
 
उन्होंने बताया कि एम्स के विशेषज्ञों ने 20 अप्रैल को मुख्यमंत्री के साथ एक वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान तिहाड़ के चिकित्सकों को सलाह दी थी कि अगर केजरीवाल के रक्त में शर्करा की मात्रा एक निश्चित स्तर से ऊपर चली जाती है तो उन्हें इंसुलिन दिया जा सकता है।

09:59 AM, 23rd Apr
माफिया से नेता बने मुख्तार अंसारी की विसरा जांच रिपोर्ट आ गई है। बताया जा रहा है कि रिपोर्ट में जहर की पुष्टि नहीं हुई है। जेल में बंद अंसारी की 28 मार्च को बांदा मेडिकल कॉलेज में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई थी।

09:05 AM, 23rd Apr
तिहाड़ जेल में बंद दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल का शुगर लेवल 320 पर पहुंच गया। इसके बाद उन्हें इंसुलिन दी गई। गिरफ्तारी के बाद पहली बार केजरीवाल को इंसुलिन दी गई है।

08:09 AM, 23rd Apr
हनुमान जन्मोत्सव के मौके पर दिल्ली के कनॉट प्लेस स्थित हनुमान मंदिर में दर्शन के लिए उमड़े श्रद्धालु। बजरंगबली के जयकारों से मंदिर गूंज उठा। इंदौर के रणजीत हनुमान मंदिर और वीर आलीजा हनुमान मंदिर में लगा भक्तों का तांता। हनुमान जन्मोत्सव पर यहां मंदिरों में विशेष श्रृंगार किया गया है।

07:46 AM, 23rd Apr
हनुमान जयंती के अवसर पर अयोध्या के श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़ उमड़ी। हनुमानगढ़ी मंदिर में भी लगा श्रद्धालुओं का तांता।

07:46 AM, 23rd Apr
उत्तरप्रदेश के मेरठ में आज मायावती और अखिलेश यादव करेंगे जनसभा, सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ शाम को करेंगे रोड शो। यहां दूसरे चरण में 26 अप्रैल को होना है मतदान।

कैसे हुई थी मुख्‍तार अंसारी की मौत, विसरा रिपोर्ट से खुला राज

