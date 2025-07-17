Dharma Sangrah

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






LIVE : 7.3 तीव्रता के भूकंप से थर्राया अलास्का आइलैंड, सुनामी की चेतावनी

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें earthquake

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , गुरुवार, 17 जुलाई 2025 (09:05 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : अमेरिका के अलास्का में भूकंप के तेज झटकों से हड़कंप मच गया। रिक्टर स्कैल पर तीव्रता 7.3 मापी गई। भूकंप के बाद सुनामी की चेतावनी जारी गई।


09:05 AM, 17th Jul
-पटना के पारस अस्पताल में फायरिंग से हड़कंप, बदमाशों ने अस्पताल में घुसकर मरीज को मारी गोली। फायरिंग के बाद बदमाश मौके से फरार हो गए।
-‘छांगुर बाबा’ के कथित धर्मांतरण गिरोह की जांच के तहत ईडी ने उत्तर प्रदेश, मुंबई में कई स्थानों पर छापे मारे: अधिकारी।

08:30 AM, 17th Jul
यात्रा मार्ग पर भूस्खलन की वजह से पहलगाम और बालटाल दोनों बेस शिविरों से अमरनाथ यात्रा आज के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई है।

08:00 AM, 17th Jul
-बालासोर में फकीर मोहन (स्वायत्त) कॉलेज के एक छात्र की आत्मदाह से हुई मौत के विरोध विपक्ष ने आज बुलाया ओडिशा बंद, प्रदर्शनकारियों ने संभलपुर में ट्रेन रोकी।
-भद्रक: बालासोर में आत्मदाह से एक छात्रा की मृत्यु पर विपक्षी दल राज्य सरकार के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन करने के लिए एकजुट हुए।

07:35 AM, 17th Jul
भूकंप से थर्राया अलास्का आइलैंड, रिक्टर स्कैल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 7.3 मापी गई। सुनामी की चेतावनी जारी की गई। लोगों को ऊंचाई वाले स्थानों पर चले जाने को कहा गया है।
 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

पहलगाम हमले का बदला चाहते हैं ओवैसी, ऑपरेशन सिंदूर पर क्या कहा?

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
श्रावण मास
Shorts
फोटो
Reels