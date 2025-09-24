Navratri

जेलेंस्की से बोले ट्रंप, नाटो की मदद से यूक्रेन गंवाए हुए क्षेत्र रूस से वापस ले सकता है

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , बुधवार, 24 सितम्बर 2025 (07:41 IST)
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने यूक्रेनी राष्‍ट्रपति वोलोदिमिर जेलेंस्की से कहा कि यूक्रेन यूरोपीय संघ, नाटो और आर्थिक सहयोग से अपने खोए क्षेत्र वापस ले सकता है। पल पल की जानकारी...


07:49 AM, 24th Sep
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा के दौरान यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वोलोदिमिर जेलेंस्की से मुलाकात के बाद बड़ा बयान दिया कि यूक्रेन अपने खोए हुए सभी क्षेत्र रूस से वापस ले सकता है। ट्रंप ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा कि यूरोपीय संघ, नाटो और वित्तीय सहयोग से यूक्रेन अपने मूल सीमाओं तक वापस पहुंच सकता है। हालांकि, उन्होंने नए अमेरिकी हथियारों की बिक्री या सीधे प्रतिबंधों का उल्लेख नहीं किया, बल्कि सुझाव दिया कि नाटो देश अमेरिकी हथियार खरीदकर यूक्रेन को दें।

07:48 AM, 24th Sep
-पटना में आज कांग्रेस कार्यसमिति की बैठक। मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे, राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी समेत कई दिग्गज होंगे शामिल। वोट चोरी पर पारित हो सकता है प्रस्ताव। बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव पर भी मंथन होगा।
-पाकिस्तान में धमाके के बाद जाफर एक्सप्रेस के 5 डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे। धमाके में कई पाक सैनिकों के मारे जाने की खबर।

07:46 AM, 24th Sep
यूरोपीय संघ की अध्यक्ष उर्सुला वॉन डेर लेयेन ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा के दौरान अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के साथ एक बैठक में कहा, राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप बिल्कुल सही हैं। हमने रूस से गैस की आपूर्ति में पहले ही भारी कटौती कर दी है। हम यूरोपीय संघ को आने वाली तेल आपूर्ति पर टैरिफ लगाना चाहते हैं। हम इससे पहले ही बाहर निकलना चाहते हैं।

