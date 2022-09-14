Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

भ्रष्टाचार पर घिरे नीतीश कुमार, कृषि मंत्री सुधाकर सिंह ने दी इस्तीफे की धमकी

बुधवार, 14 सितम्बर 2022 (07:49 IST)
पटना। बिहार की नीतीश कुमार सरकार को मंगलवार को राज्य के कृषि मंत्री सुधाकर सिंह द्वारा अपने विभाग में ‘खुलेआम भ्रष्टाचार’ की बात स्वीकार करने पर असहज स्थिति का सामना करना पड़ा। जब कैबिनेट की बैठक में नीतीश कुमार ने सुधाकर सिंह से इस तरह के बयान से बचने को कहा तो उन्होंने सीएम को इस्तीफे की धमकी दे दी।
 
कृषि मंत्री सिंह ने कहा कि मैंने जो कहा है, मैं उस पर कायम हूं और मैं कोई संशोधन नहीं करना चाहता हूं। मुझे लोगों द्वारा चुना गया है, जिनके प्रति मेरी जिम्मेदारी है।
 
खुद को कहा चोरो का सरदार : सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो में 46 वर्षीय राजद नेता को यह कहते हुए सुना जा सकता है कि हमें नहीं लगता कि बिहार राज्य बीज निगम के बीजों का किसान अपने खेतों में उपयोग करता है। 150-200 करोड़ रुपए इधर ही खा जाता है बीज निगम वाला। हमारे विभाग में कोई ऐसा अंग नहीं है जो चोरी नहीं करता है। इस तरह हम चोरों के सरदार हुए...।

भाजपा ने घेरा : भाजपा ने इस पर सरकार को घेरते हुए कहा कि उनका (सिंह का) बयान आंख खोलने वाला है और मुख्यमंत्री को भ्रष्टाचार पर श्वेत पत्र के साथ सामने आना चाहिए।
 
वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता एवं राज्यसभा सदस्य सुशील कुमार मोदी ने कहा कि कृषि विभाग में भ्रष्टाचार पर मंत्री सुधाकर सिंह का खुद को चोरों का सरदार बताने वाला बयान सीधे मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार को चुनौती है।
 

He is not only calling himself "choron ka sardar" but also challenging the CM because he knows that this Govt is running at the behest of Lalu Yadav...He's so upset & is calling everyone a thief. If a minister is "choron ka sardar", what does that make the CM?: BJP MP Sushil Modi https://t.co/B7j6ACMyfT pic.twitter.com/XuVzsrtTVr

— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022 >
पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री सुशील मोदी ने कहा कि राजद प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जगदानंद के बेटे सुधाकर सिंह ने कैबिनेट की बैठक में उनकी बात नहीं सुने जाने पर अपनी नाराजगी में भी मुख्यमंत्री को निशाना बनाया लेकिन नीतीश कुमार की हिम्मत नहीं कि उन्हें पद से हटा दें।

