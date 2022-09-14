भ्रष्टाचार पर घिरे नीतीश कुमार, कृषि मंत्री सुधाकर सिंह ने दी इस्तीफे की धमकी

खुद को कहा चोरो का सरदार : सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो में 46 वर्षीय राजद नेता को यह कहते हुए सुना जा सकता है कि हमें नहीं लगता कि बिहार राज्य बीज निगम के बीजों का किसान अपने खेतों में उपयोग करता है। 150-200 करोड़ रुपए इधर ही खा जाता है बीज निगम वाला। हमारे विभाग में कोई ऐसा अंग नहीं है जो चोरी नहीं करता है। इस तरह हम चोरों के सरदार हुए...।
Patna | I stand by what I have said. I am not amending my statement. I have nothing to say beyond that. People have chosen me and will continue to fight for them: Bihar Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh https://t.co/nyUu6kgC7H pic.twitter.com/vy4JwQp7fm— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022
He is not only calling himself "choron ka sardar" but also challenging the CM because he knows that this Govt is running at the behest of Lalu Yadav...He's so upset & is calling everyone a thief. If a minister is "choron ka sardar", what does that make the CM?: BJP MP Sushil Modi https://t.co/B7j6ACMyfT pic.twitter.com/XuVzsrtTVr