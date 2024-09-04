Select Your Language

कंधार अपहरण पर पूजा कटारिया ने खोले कई राज, क्या है आईसी 814 से कनेक्शन?

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, बुधवार, 4 सितम्बर 2024 (12:27 IST)
Kandhar plane IC 814 hijack : नेटफ्लिक्स की वेबसीरीज 'आईसी 814' पर देश भर में बवाल मचा हुआ है। केंद्र सरकार की फटकार के बाद डिस्क्लैमर बदल दिया गया है। इस बीच आईसी-814 कंधार अपहरण में जीवित बची पूजा कटारिया ने कहा कि विमान में 5 आतंकवादी सवार थे। उड़ान भरने के आधे घंटे बाद आतंकवादियों ने घोषणा की कि विमान अपहरण कर लिया गया है। हम घबरा गए थे। हमें अपना सिर नीचे रखने के लिए कहा गया।
 
उन्होंने समाचार एजेंसी ANI से कहा कि हमें यह भी नहीं पता था कि हम कंधार में हैं। लोगों को घबराहट हो रही थी, इसलिए 'बर्गर' नामक एक आतंकवादी, जो दोस्ताना व्यवहार रखता था, ने लोगों की मदद की और उन्हें अंताक्षरी खेलने के लिए कहा। आतंकवादी डॉक्टर ने इस्लाम धर्म अपनाने पर बहुत सारे भाषण दिए।
 
पूजा ने एक अन्य समाचार चैनल से बातचीत में कहा कि मैं अपने पति राकेश कटारिया के साथ हनीमून मनाकर नेपाल लौट रही थी। जब आतंकियों ने प्लेन हाईजैक किया, उस दरम्यान मेरा 27 दिसंबर को मेरा जन्मदिन भी था। ये पूरा मामला 24 दिसंबर 1999 का है। 7 दिन बाद यानी 31 दिसंबर 1999 को आतंकी मसूद अजहर समेत तीन आतंकियों की रिहाई के बदले प्लेन से यात्रियों को छुड़ाया गया था।
 
महिला ने दावा किया कि आतंकियों ने अपने कोड नाम रखे थे। वे लोग एक-दूसरे को चीफ, बर्गर, डॉक्टर, भोला, शंकर के नाम से बुलाते थे।
 
पूजा ने कहा कि यह सीरीज मनोरंजन के उद्देश्य से बनाई गई थी, मुझे नहीं पता कि लोग क्यों नाराज हो रहे हैं... शायद भारत सरकार अमृतसर में विमान पर कमांडो हमला करने की कोशिश कर सकती थी, फिर यह भारत के बाहर उड़ान नहीं भर सकता था।
 
सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर एक यूजर ने कहा कि 25 साल बाद भी, अगर आपको वे अपहरणकर्ता याद हैं जिन्होंने एक साथी यात्री को मार डाला था, आपके देश के खिलाफ युद्ध छेड़ दिया था, और आपके धर्म का मजाक उड़ाया था। फिर भी आपने उनसे जो ऑटोग्राफ मांगा था, उसे अपने पास रखते हैं, तो आपके साथ कुछ गड़बड़ है। यह उदासीनता है, स्टॉकहोम सिंड्रोम नहीं।

डिस्क्लेमर में आतंकियों के असली नाम : इधर नेटफ्लिक्स की कंटेट हेड ने कहा कि 1999 की वास्तविक घटना पर आधारित वेब सीरीज के ओपनिंग डिस्क्लेमर में बदलाव किया जाएगा। हरकत उल मुजाहिदीन के आतंकियों में से 2 को भोला और शंकर के नाम से संबोधित किया गया। वैधानिक संदेश में उनके असली नाम जहूर मिस्त्री और शाकिर दिए जाएंगे।
 
हमने किसी की नकल नहीं की : अभिनेता विजय वर्मा ने मंगलवार को कहा कि ‘आईसी 814: द कंधार हाईजैक’ में अपनी भूमिका के लिए कैप्टन देवी शरण से सराहना मिलना उनके लिए सबसे बड़ी तारीफ है। नेटफ्लिक्स पर प्रसारित होने वाली इस सीरीज में अभिनेता ने कैप्टन देवी शरण की भूमिका निभाई है।
 
सच्ची घटनाओं पर आधारित छह कड़ियों की यह सीरीज 1999 में इंडियन एयरलाइंस के आईसी 814 विमान का आतंकवादियों द्वारा अपहरण किए जाने की घटना को नाटकीय रूप से दर्शाती है। घटना के वक्त कैप्टन शरण विमान के मुख्य पायलट थे। यह पूरा घटनाक्रम करीब एक सप्ताह से अधिक समय तक चला था।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 

