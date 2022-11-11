Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

केम्पेगौड़ा की 108 फुट की प्रतिमा का अनावरण करेंगे पीएम मोदी, दक्षिण भारत को मिलेगी पहली वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
शुक्रवार, 11 नवंबर 2022 (07:47 IST)
बेंगलुरु। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी शुक्रवार को बेंगलुरु में नादप्रभु केम्पेगौड़ा की 108 फुट की कांस्य प्रतिमा का अनावरण करेंगे और 5000 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से बने केम्पेगौड़ा अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे के टर्मिनल-2 का उद्घाटन करेंगे। वह दक्षिण भारत की पहली वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस को भी हरी झंडी दिखाएंगे, जो बेंगलुरु के रास्ते मैसूर और चेन्नई के बीच चलेगी।
 
प्रधानमंत्री शुक्रवार सुबह यहां पहुंचेंगे और विधान सौध परिसर में संत-कवि कनक दास तथा महर्षि वाल्मीकि की प्रतिमाओं पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित करेंगे। इसके बाद वह क्रांतिवीर संगोली रायण्णा (केएसआर) रेलवे स्टेशन जाएंगे जहां वह मैसूर-चेन्नई वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस को हरी झंडी दिखाएंगे। यह देश की पांचवी और दक्षिण भारत की पहली वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन है। वहीं से मोदी भारत गौरव काशी दर्शन ट्रेन को भी हरी झंडी दिखाएंगे।
 
इसके बाद प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बेंगलुरु के केम्पेगौड़ा अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे के टर्मिनल-2 का उद्घाटन करेंगे, जिसका निर्माण लगभग 5,000 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से किया गया है। इसके उद्घाटन से हवाई अड्डा पर यात्रियों को संभालने की क्षमता बढ़कर सालाना करीब पांच-छह करोड़ होने की उम्मीद है। अभी यह सलाना 2.5 करोड़ है।
 
टर्मिनल-2 को ‘गार्डन सिटी’ बेंगलुरु के लिए एक सम्मान के रूप में डिजाइन किया गया है। यात्री यहां करीब 10,000 वर्ग मीटर क्षेत्र में हरियाली के बीच से गुजरेंगे, जिसकी दीवारों पर भी हरियाली नजर आएगी।
 

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

डेरा अनुयायी की हत्या : मुख्यमंत्री मान ने कहा, किसी को शांति भंग नहीं करने दी जाएगी

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos