केम्पेगौड़ा की 108 फुट की प्रतिमा का अनावरण करेंगे पीएम मोदी, दक्षिण भारत को मिलेगी पहली वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस

इसके बाद प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बेंगलुरु के केम्पेगौड़ा अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे के टर्मिनल-2 का उद्घाटन करेंगे, जिसका निर्माण लगभग 5,000 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से किया गया है। इसके उद्घाटन से हवाई अड्डा पर यात्रियों को संभालने की क्षमता बढ़कर सालाना करीब पांच-छह करोड़ होने की उम्मीद है। अभी यह सलाना 2.5 करोड़ है।
Here are glimpses from Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. This will lead to capacity expansion of the airport and will boost commerce. I am glad that the terminal building accords topmost importance to sustainability. @BLRAirport pic.twitter.com/9MxVyClhig— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2022
NadaPrabhu #Kempegowda - the founder of one of India's n worlds most vibrant cities #Namma #Bengaluru - celebrated in a statue of prosperity to be launched by architect of #NewIndia PM @narendramodi ji