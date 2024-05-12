Select Your Language

live : बद्रीनाथ मंदिर के कपाट खुले, यमुनोत्री यात्रा को लेकर क्या बोली पुलिस?

live : बद्रीनाथ मंदिर के कपाट खुले, यमुनोत्री यात्रा को लेकर क्या बोली पुलिस?

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, रविवार, 12 मई 2024 (07:29 IST)
live : लोकसभा चुनाव के तहत चौथे चरण का प्रचार समाप्त होने की बाद सियासी दलों का जोर पांचवें चरण की सीटों पर है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज बंगाल और बिहार में चुनावी रैलियां करेंगे। बद्रीनाथ मंदिर के कपाट आज सुबह 6 बजे खुल गए। पल पल की जानकारी... 
 

07:49 AM, 12th May
यमुनोत्री में पहुंच क्षमता से ज्यादा श्रद्धालु, उत्तर काशी पुलिस ने लोगों से आज यात्रा स्थगित करने की अपील की। कहा ज्यादा श्रद्धालु भेजना जोखिम भरा।

07:38 AM, 12th May
बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट आज सुबह 6 बजे खुल गए। दर्शन के लिए उमड़े श्रद्धालु। वहीं, इससे पहले यमुनोत्री, गंगोत्री और केदारनाथ मंदिर के कपाट 10 मई को खोल दिए गए थे। उत्तराखंड के चारधामों की यात्रा यमुनोत्री धाम से शुरू होती है। यह गंगोत्री और केदारनाथ होते हुए बद्रीनाथ धाम पहुंचती है। यमुनोत्री, गंगोत्री और केदारनाथ मंदिर के कपाट 10 मई को खोल दिए गए हैं। 

07:32 AM, 12th May
बंगाल में पीएम मोदी की 4 रैलियां
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी पश्चिम बंगाल में लोकसभा चुनाव प्रचार करने के लिए शनिवार रात कोलकाता पहुंचे और वह अगले दिन राज्य में चार रैलियों को संबोधित करेंगे। वह आज उत्तर 24 परगना जिले के बैरकपुर, हावड़ा के पंचला और हुगली जिले के चिनसुराह तथा पुरसुरा में चुनावी रैलियों को संबोधित करेंगे। शाम को बिहार की राजधानी में पीएम मोदी का रोड शो है। उत्तर प्रदेश में अमित शाह और योगी आदित्यनाथ की सभा।
 
अरविंद केजरीवाल ने आम आदमी पार्टी के विधायकों की बैठक बुलाई। शाम को दिल्ली में 2 रोड शो करेंगे दिल्ली के मुख्‍यमंत्री। 


