Live Updates : लखीमपुर मामले में राष्‍ट्रपति से मिले राहुल-प्रियंका

webdunia
बुधवार, 13 अक्टूबर 2021 (10:45 IST)
नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज देशवासियों को गति शक्ति योजना की सौगात देंगे। बिजली संकट, कोरोना वायरस से जुड़ी खबरों पर भी सबकी नजरें रहेगी। पल पल की जानकारी...


11:41 AM, 13th Oct
- दिल्ली में पीएम मोदी ने गति शक्ति योजना का शुभारंभ किया।

11:36 AM, 13th Oct
-लखीमपुर हिंसा के आरोपी अंकित दास ने SIT के सामने सरेंडर किया।
-अंकित पर किसानों को गाड़ी से कुचलने का आरोप।

11:21 AM, 13th Oct
-राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी राष्‍ट्रपति से मिलने पहुंचे।
-एके एंटनी, मल्लिकार्जुन खड़ने और गुलामनबी आजाद भी साथ।
-लखीमपुर मामले में सौपेंगे ज्ञापन।

11:01 AM, 13th Oct
webdunia
-आर्यन खान की जमानत याचिका पर आज होगी सुनवाई
-आर्यन का केस सतीश मानशिंदे लड़ रहे थे। अब आर्यन का केस सतीश मानशिंदे की जगह वकील अमित देसाई लड़ेंगे।

10:54 AM, 13th Oct
-भारत में एक दिन में कोविड-19 के 15,823 नए मामले सामने आए, 22844 लोग रिकवर हुए और 226 लोगों की मौत हो गई।
-देश में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 3,40,01,743 हुई। वहीं, मरीजों के ठीक होने की राष्ट्रीय दर बढ़कर 98.06% हो गई है। अब तक 96 करोड़ 43 लाख 79 हजार 212 लोगों को कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाई जा चुकी है।
-पिछले 24 घंटे में उपचाराधीन मरीजों की संख्या में कुल 7,247 की कमी दर्ज की गई। मरीजों के ठीक होने की राष्ट्रीय दर बढ़कर 98.06 % हो गई है।
-भारत की स्टार एथलिट हिमा दास भी कोरोना संक्रमित

10:52 AM, 13th Oct
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज देशवासियों को गति शक्ति योजना की सौगात देंगे।
-100 लाख करोड़ रुपए की इस योजना से देश में रोजगार के अवसर बढ़ेंगे और बुनियादी ढांचे को मजबूत करने मदद मिलेगी।
-प्रधानमंत्री ने 75 वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर लालकिले के प्राचीर से 8वीं बार राष्ट्र को संबोधित करते हुए इस योजना लांच करने की घोषणा की थी।

10:52 AM, 13th Oct
-देश में गहराते बिजली संकट के बीच केंद्रीय कोयला मंत्री प्रहलाद जोशी का आज बुधवार को कोरबा का दौरा होगा और वे देश और एशिया की सबसे बड़े खुली कोयला खदान गेवरा का दौरा करेंगे। 
-वे कोयला सप्लाई व बिजली संकट के समाधान पर विचार करेंगे।

