Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Live : कुछ ही देर में 45 भारतीयों के शव लेकर कोच्चि पहुंचेगा एयरफोर्स का विमान

हमें फॉलो करें indian airforce plane

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शुक्रवार, 14 जून 2024 (07:34 IST)
live updates : कुवैत अग्निकांड में मारे गए 45 भारतीयों के शव लेकर कुछ ही देर में भारत पहुंचेगा विमान। पल पल की जानकारी...


07:41 AM, 14th Jun
-मृतकों के शवों को लेकर रवाना हुआ सुपर हरक्युलिस। 45 भारतीयों में 24 केरल व तीन उत्तर प्रदेश के। 
-45 भारतीयों के शव लेकर कोच्चि पहुंचेगा एयरफोर्स का विमान।
-इसके बाद विमान दिल्ली आएगा। यहां से शव संबंधित राज्यों में भेजे जाएंगे।
-विदेश राज्य मंत्री कीर्ति वर्धन भी साथ।

07:40 AM, 14th Jun
-G7 समिट के लिए इटली पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, जो बाइडन, इमेनुएल मेक्रो, ओलाफ शोल्ज मेलोनी समेत 5 देशों के राष्‍ट्राध्यक्षों से करेंगे द्वीपक्षीय बातचीत।
-G7 में अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन, फ्रांस, इटली, जर्मनी, कनाडा और जापान शामिल हैं।
-इटली G7 शिखर सम्मेलन की वर्तमान में अध्यक्षता और मेजबानी कर रहा है।
-भारत के अलावा इटली ने अफ्रीका, दक्षिण अमेरिका और हिंद-प्रशांत क्षेत्र के 11 विकासशील देशों के नेताओं को शिखर सम्मेलन में भाग लेने के लिए आमंत्रित किया है। हालांकि, यूरोपीय संघ जी7 का सदस्य नहीं है, लेकिन यह वार्षिक शिखर सम्मेलन में भाग लेता है।


हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

मध्यप्रदेश, हिमाचल प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड में उपचुनाव, BJP ने इन नेताओं को बनाया उम्मीदवार

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos