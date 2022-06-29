-गृहमंत्री दिलीप वलसे पाटिल शरद पवार से मिलने पहुंचे।
We will go to the Supreme Court (against the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to call for a floor test). This is an unlawful activity as the matter of disqualification of our 16 MLAs is pending in SC. The Governor was waiting for this moment only: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/nnqBLBPFqD— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022
-महाराष्ट्र में राज्यपाल के फ्लोर टेस्ट संबंधी आदेश के खिलाफ शिवसेना सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटा सकती है।
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to state Assembly secretary to convene a special session of the State Assembly on June 30, with the only agenda of a trust vote against CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/9M5htIIE9R— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022