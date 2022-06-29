Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Maharashtra Political Crisis : महाराष्‍ट्र में 30 जून को होगा फ्लोर टेस्ट, सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाएगी शिवसेना (Live Updates)

बुधवार, 29 जून 2022 (09:24 IST)
बुधवार, 29 जून 2022 (09:24 IST)
मुंबई। महाराष्‍ट्र विधानसभा में सियासी हलचल मंगलवार को तेज हो गई। राज्यपाल भगत सिंह कोश्यारी ने 30 जून को फ्लोर टेस्ट के आदेश दिए हैं। मामले से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...

-संजय राउत ने कहा, संविधान की धज्जियां उड़ रही। फ्लोर टेस्ट के आदेश को चुनौती देंगे। सुप्रीम कोर्ट को दखल देना चाहिए।
-गृहमंत्री दिलीप वलसे पाटिल शरद पवार से मिलने पहुंचे।
-आज गुवाहाटी से गोवा जाएंगे महाराष्‍ट्र के बागी विधायक। कल मुंबई लौटेंगे बागी विधायक।
-महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा में कल फ्लोर टेस्ट, राज्यपाल ने दिए आदेश।
-30 जून को 11 बजे शुरू होगी विधानसभा की कार्यवाई। शाम 5 बजे तक साबित करना होगा बहुमत।
-महाराष्ट्र में राज्यपाल के फ्लोर टेस्ट संबंधी आदेश के खिलाफ शिवसेना सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटा सकती है। 
-महाराष्ट्र भाजपा के सभी प्रवक्ताओं की आज सुबह 9 बजे बैठक बुलाई गई है।
-महाराष्ट्र भाजपा अध्यक्ष चद्रकांत दादा पाटिल ने यह बैठक बुलाई है। इस बैठक में देवेंद्र फडणवीस द्वारा राज्यपाल से मिलकर फ्लोर टेस्ट की मांग के बाद आगे की रणनीति पर चर्चा होगी।
-कामाख्या दर्शन के बाद शिंदे बोले- आज मुंबई जाएंगे
-शिवसेना के बागी विधायकों ने असम के कामाख्या मंदिर में की पूजा।
महाराष्ट्र कांग्रेस के प्रमुख प्रवक्ता अतुल लोंधे ने सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे फर्जी पत्र को लेकर ट्वीट किया। उन्होंने लिखा, ‘हम महाराष्ट्र के गृह मंत्री दिलीप वालसे पाटिल से इस फर्जी पत्र को जारी करने वाले व्यक्ति के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग करते हैं। संवैधानिक संस्था, राज्यपाल का दुरुपयोग किया जा रहा है।’

