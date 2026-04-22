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पहलगाम हमले की पहली बरसी: भावुक हुए देशवासी, सेना ने 'ऑपरेशन सिंदूर' की दिलाई याद

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one year of pahalgam terror attack
BY: वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
Publish Date: Wed, 22 Apr 2026 (11:40 IST) Updated Date: Wed, 22 Apr 2026 (12:49 IST)
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One Year of Pahalgam Terrorist Attack : पहलगाम आतंकी हमले की पहली बरसी पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह समेत देशवासियों ने हमले में मारे गए लोगों को श्रद्धांजलि दी। इस आतंकी हमले में 26 लोग मारे गए थे। सेना ने ऑपरेशन सिंदूर चलाकर इस आतंकी हमले का बदला लिया था। ALSO READ: पहलगाम हमले की बरसी: क्या फिर दहलेगा दुश्मन? 'ऑपरेशन सिंदूर 2.0' की आहट से मचा हड़कंप

पहलगाम आतंकी पहले की पहली बरसी पर भारतीय सेना ने ऑपरेशन सिंदूर की याद दिलाई और पाकिस्तान को आतंकी कृत्यों से बाज आने का परोक्ष मगर सख्त संदेश दिया। सेना ने डिजिटल पोस्टर शेयर कर कहा- भारत कभी भूलता नहीं है, कुछ हदें कभी पार नहीं की जानी चाहिए। ऑपरेशन सिंदूर में 100 से ज्यादा आतंकी मारे गए थे।

राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, "मैं पहलगाम आतंकी हमले के पीड़ितों को अपनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करती हूं। उस जघन्य कृत्य में निर्दोष लोगों की जान जाने का दुखद हादसा हमारी सामूहिक स्मृति में हमेशा के लिए अंकित हो गया है। मैं शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करती हूं। पूरा राष्ट्र उनके साथ खड़ा है। आतंकवाद के ऐसे कृत्य शांति और एकता के प्रति हमारी अटूट प्रतिबद्धता को डिगा नहीं सकते। हम हर जगह और हर रूप में आतंकवाद को हराने के अपने संकल्प पर दृढ़ हैं।"
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा- पिछले साल आज ही के दिन पहलगाम में हुए भीषण आतंकी हमले में अपनी जान गंवाने वाले मासूमों को श्रद्धांजलि। उन्हें कभी भुलाया नहीं जा सकेगा। मेरी संवेदनाएं उन शोक संतप्त परिवारों के साथ हैं जो इस अपूरणीय क्षति से उबरने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। एक राष्ट्र के रूप में, हम दुख और संकल्प में एकजुट हैं। भारत कभी भी किसी भी प्रकार के आतंकवाद के आगे नहीं झुकेगा। आतंकवादियों के घिनौने मंसूबे कभी कामयाब नहीं होंगे। ALSO READ: पहलगाम आतंकी हमले की पहली बरसी: पीएम मोदी बोले, 'आतंकवाद के आगे नहीं झुकेगा भारत'
 
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने भी पहलगाम में हुए आतंकी हमले की बरसी पर जान गंवाने वालों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की है। उन्होंने कहा कि 22 अप्रैल 2025 को हुए इस कायरतापूर्ण हमले में जिन निर्दोष लोगों ने अपनी जान गंवाई, उन्हें देश कभी नहीं भूल सकता। राजनाथ सिंह ने शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि उनके दर्द को पूरा देश साझा करता है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह घाव भारत की स्मृतियों में हमेशा ताजा रहेगा।
 
जम्मू कश्मीर के मुख्‍यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला ने एक्‍स पर एक पोस्ट में लिखा कि एक साल बाद भी, हम आतंकवाद और हिंसा के खिलाफ एकजुट हैं। हम जम्मू कश्मीर को दुख और बेकसूर लोगों की मौतों से मुक्त कराने के अपने संकल्प पर अडिग हैं। हम यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए हर संभव प्रयास करने को प्रतिबद्ध हैं कि ऐसी घटना दोबारा कभी न हो। हम उन परिवारों के साथ भी हमेशा एकजुटता से खड़े हैं, जिन्होंने एक साल पहले उस कायरतापूर्ण हमले में अपने प्रियजनों को खो दिया था। ईश्वर उस आतंकी हमले के पीड़ितों की आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करे।
जम्मू कश्मीर के उपराज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा ने भी पीड़ितों को श्रद्धांजलि दी और जम्मू कश्मीर में आतंकवाद से लड़ने के भारत के संकल्प को दोहराया। 22 अप्रैल, 2025 को हुए हमले में अपनी जान गंवाने वालों को याद करते हुए, उपराज्यपाल ने कहा कि देश आतंकवाद के खिलाफ एकजुट है और जम्मू कश्मीर से इस बुराई को खत्म करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है।
उप राज्‍यपाल मनोज सिन्हा ने एक्‍स पर लिखा कि उन निर्दोष आत्माओं को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि, जिन्होंने 2025 में आज ही के दिन पहलगाम में हुए भीषण आतंकी हमले में अपनी जान गंवा दी। उनकी याद हमारे दिलों में हमेशा के लिए बस गई है। मेरी संवेदनाएं और प्रार्थनाएं उनके परिवारों के साथ हैं। उन्‍होंने लिखा कि हम भूलेंगे नहीं और हम माफ नहीं करेंगे। यह हमारा पक्का वादा है। भारत आतंकवाद के खिलाफ एकजुट है। हम जम्मू कश्मीर की धरती से आतंकवाद को जड़ से मिटाने के लिए अपनी अटूट प्रतिबद्धता और दृढ़ संकल्प का प्रण लेते हैं।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta

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About Writer वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ डेस्क पर हमारे स्ट्रिंगर्स, विश्वसनीय स्रोतों और अनुभवी पत्रकारों द्वारा तैयार की गई ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट्स, स्पेशल रिपोर्ट्स, साक्षात्कार तथा रीयल-टाइम अपडेट्स को वरिष्ठ संपादकों द्वारा सावधानीपूर्वक जांच-परख कर प्रकाशित किया जाता है।.... और पढ़ें

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